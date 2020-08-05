Sometimes inspiration comes in unexpected form. It can happen anytime and anyplace, even when you’re standing near the newly-refurbished rail at Truro Raceway on Friday night of Atlantic Grand Circuit Week. Even with a marked-up program rolled in your hand, putting your theories into play on another night of fast horses.
Remember your first lessons in handicapping? Maybe they were passed along by family, or learned the hard way at the windows. Maybe you were naturally drawn to past performance statistics, or listening to backstretch chatter for an angle on a race. Whatever the ways you first learned to deconstruct a race in your mind, the most critical handicapping lesson of all still applies: Don’t be afraid to colour outside the lines. The morning line and tote board predict, not reflect, the eventual order of finish.
Truro Raceway’s Frank and Beth Stanfield Memorial divisions were the Friday-night features. #4 Red Dirt Star and Gilles Barrieau looked like a lock in the first of three; the Malicious filly was already a three-time winner in four starts this year, and was narrowly outgamed July 10 at Summerside after setting all the early fractions in her Atlantic Sires Stakes “A” event.
That was the easy part. Stake races with good-sized fields can still be lopsided with talent, posing a challenge to bettors in terms of finding value—no one gets that excited about a 1/9 winner, unless there’s more to the ticket, and the story.
“Who’s that?” Small hands unexpectedly point at the program in your hands, folded open to the race 5 Stanfield. A small girl smiles endearingly into your face, but it’s clear she expects an answer. “Who’s that?” She points to the filly whose name you have marked, Red Dirt Star. And you automatically begin to explain why the #4 is the one to watch. The girl, Ahlea, isn’t willing to settle for that response. She wants to know how to interpret the past performance lines for each of the three-year-old girl horses.
Ahlea doesn’t know, or care, that this is something you do with regularity. She’s pointing at numbers and listening, then asking more questions about the seven fillies in the field. As post time nears, she makes her selection: #5 Theskysthelimit. The Camystic daughter is 30/1, the longest shot on the board, and those odds aren’t dropping as the minutes to post grow shorter. Ahlea insists that a June 11 race at Charlottetown tells the true tale of Theskysthelimit—the page shows a gate-to-wire win with Corey MacPherson driving. The green and blue colours of MacPherson flash past on the track.
It’s time to bet. Ahlea is at least a decade from placing her own legal wagers, but the strength of her conviction is convincing. The #5. Use it. Put her in your ticket.
The 4,6 over 3,6 exactor scribbled in the margins of the charted lines becomes a 4,6 over the 3,5,6. Theskysthelimit, indeed. Ahlea climbs the fence to watch the start, pink cowboy boots scrambling into place alongside the other spectators. As expected, Red Dirt Star blasts off the gate to claim the lead; free-legged Ubettimagoodone shadows her to the 28.2 opening quarter, while #6 Rollwithitannie makes a first-over move. Charging to the 59 flat half, Gilles Barrieau’s filly continues to lead the way, but more challengers are in the outside flow; Rollwithitannie ranges up to second, towing Woodmere Harriet and Woodmere Rolilly into the action.
Where is Theskysthelimit? Scooting up the pylons from fifth, gaining ground as the toll of a first-up grind keeps Rollwithitannie from overtaking Red Dirt Star. Radical shifts are unfolding in the leader’s wake as she hits the three-quarters in 1:27.4. Ubettimagoodone breaks stride and fades from the pocket to sixth; Woodmere Harriet is three-wide and driving from fourth. Without fanfare, Theskysthelimit slides into second. A mere quarter of a length now separates the 1/9 favourite and the longest shot on the board.
The stretch looms ahead. A chill runs down your spine. Ahlea cheers her horse home. All you can think is, “Please let her #5 be good, but not good enough to upset the #4.”
When Red Dirt Star extends her lead to a comfortable 2 open lengths, winning in 1:56.4, you finally breathe—you have the 4-5 exactor. When the prices go up, you gasp at the $74.10 payout. To put it in perspective, the previous race’s winning exactor paid a whopping $5.30 for a full ticket. Ahlea grins and asks about the two-year-old boy horses coming up in the Atlantic Sires Stakes “B” division. She’s not even concerned about the money. Still, you give her a cut of the profits, a $10 bill which more than meets the approval of her amused family members.
An all-female handicapping story that ends in the black, without being staged for anyone else’s entertainment. Imagine that. Small victories, not measured in dollars.
