In last month’s issue, I gave you my top five picks in the three-year-old colt division. In this issue, I’m going to give you my top five three-year-old fillies to watch in 2020. Like the colts, I look at their breeding and their two-year-old speed. Let’s take a look at my top five.
Red Dirt Star is owned by Dan Ross of Belfast, PEI. This filly was very lightly raced last summer. She had two wins, two seconds, one third from six starts and put $5,891 in the bank in her freshman year. She’s currently being trained by Gordie Ford but will move back into the Gilles Barrieau stable when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. She’s a sister to stakes champion Red Dirt Boomer and has looked great in her first few starts of 2020.
Woodmere Skyroller, is owned by Reg MacPherson of Stratford, PEI. This daughter of Rollwithitharry was a force last summer as she captured multiple stakes and earned $32,172. She won an Atlantic Sire stake ‘A’ division, Lady Slipper Gold and the Atlantic Breeder’s Crown final. She had post eight in the Maritime Breeder’s final and finished fifth after being parked the entire mile. She’s trained by Kevin MacLean who has had great success over the years with horses like Sock It Away, Forever Paradise and Saulsbrook Alana, to name a few. I think this filly will be a major threat again this year.
Watch Me Dance is owned by John and Stephen Quinn of Charlottetown, PE and Ozzie MacKay of Moncton, NB. This three-year-old filly by Ameripan Gigolo will look to build on her great freshman season that included a win in an Atlantic Sire stake ‘A’ division in a career best 1:58. She had three wins from nine starts and put $27,278 in the bank. If she continues to progress as she did last year, the sky is the limit with this filly.
Tobins Choice is a three-year-old filly by Camystic, she’s owned by Boyd MacDonald of Crapaud, PE and Dan Ross of Belfast, PE. In 2019, this filly had seven on the board finishes from thirteen starts, earning $14,864. She’s a big filly and she looked impressive in her second start back in 2020 where she scored an eye-catching win in 1:56 for trainer-driver Gary Chappell.
Na Naa Said So is my top pick for 2020. She is owned by Hugh Maceachern of Inverness, NS and Ali Maceachern of Truro, NS. This three-year-old daughter of Westwardho Hanover had four wins, four seconds and two thirds from twelve starts in 2019, earning $41,871. She got off to a slow start last year but finished the season off strong by winning an Atlantic Sire Stake ‘A’ division and multiple Lady Slipper Gold divisions. She capped the year off by winning the Maritime Breeder’s final in 1:56.2 for driver Redmond Doucet.
These fillies, along with a few others I could’ve mentioned, will compete for the three-year-old filly pacing title. Good luck to all owners, trainers, and drivers competing in the sophomore stakes this season.
