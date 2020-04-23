Long before Covid-19 shut down North American sports and most of the globe, the final, inevitable shutdown of a harness racing landmark in Cape Breton came and went. And when the harness racing world eventually returns to the "new normal," that will not include any horses travelling around the Prince St. oval, that held its first public race in July 1899 as the Sydney Trotting Park. And despite being the focal point of harness racing in industrial Cape Breton for decades, the track with several names over the years, including Cape Breton Sports Centre, Cape Breton Turf Club, and most recently Tartan Downs, is now a memory that deserves to be appreciated and celebrated. At a time where there is not much to write about in the harness racing industry, I thought it would be worth delving into the past for some history and memorable details about Sydney’s racetrack.
At a time where the racing industry has been forced to pause, it seemed like an opportunity to turn back the clock and remember a time when coal and steel were the Kings, racing was THE game in town 2 or 3 nights a week, and just like the Covid-19 pandemic, no one probably ever imagined harness racing in Cape Breton without the track in the centre of Cape Breton's only city.
How did we get here?
Despite historical competition between local racetracks, in North Sydney and Sydney, Northside Downs did not force the Sydney oval to the point of no return. Tartan Downs closed in 2006 with no live racing in industrial Cape Breton that year, until Northside Downs resumed live racing the following year in 2007. After several break-ins and intentionally set fires, the Tartan Downs grandstand was demolished in November 2012 due to a dangerous and unsightly premises order issued by the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Since 2006 the Sydney oval still stabled some racehorses and was used as a training track up until its sale was finalized last fall to Cape Breton University, and the grounds were closed to horses and their horse-owners on December 31st 2019.
Without documenting every record set, I highlighted some of the best pacers and their drivers to grace the Sydney oval, with special thanks to Scott Green, who recently forwarded research on Sydney's track records. Other facts for the article I was able to gather from my endless race program collection passed on to me by my dad and local horseman Richie Wludyka, and a race horse calendar I bought at a community yard sale that highlighted the top Maritime pacers of 1947.
Earlier Days
Considered the first Community owned horse in Canada, by the town of Reserve Mines, Lambert Todd would lower the Sydney track record on different occasions in 1928 and 1929, in 2:13 ½ for driver Johnny Conroy, and in 2:12 ¾ for driver Allie Lewis, a record that would stand until 1935. Lambert Todd Days are still an annual tradition in Reserve Mines, and Northside Downs continues to have the annual Lambert Todd Days Pace. Chuck Worthy, owned by Harry Hirsch and driven by John Campbell, lowered the track record by over two seconds, winning in 2:07.1 in October 1946.
1960s to 1980s
Between 1961 and 1962 the track record would change hands on several occasions. The first winner of the Gold Cup and Saucer, Dees Boy, would also hold the track record winning in 2:06.4 on June 25th, 1962, equalling the time set by Eben’s Ace and Sonny Rankin the previous October. (This sub 2:07 time lowered the record of 2:07.1 that stood for almost ten years set by Lucky Chief and Worrell Lewis in July 1952). The 1963 Gold Cup winner, and locally owned Bob Brook, and driven by Greg MacDonald, would hold the track record of 2:06 and 2:05.2 for the remainder of 1962.
The late 70s to mid 80s records were dominated by stars of Maritime Racing who owned the pacing record books from 1978 through 1986. Power Baron and Mike Doyle in 2:02, Sauls Pride and Henry Smallwood- 2:01.1, Silent Class and Paul Breau- 2:00.4 all lowered the standard before Waveore and Dave Pinkney would pace the first sub 2:00 mile in Sydney on August 14, 1984, a record that was equalled by The Papermaker and Henry Smallwood on July 17th, 1986.
1990s to 2005
Following new standards set by Dunachton Major and Russell Burgoyne in 1:59.3, Tidy Point and Steve Trites in 1:59.1, and On Broadway and Gilles Barrieau equalling the record in June 1990, driver Dave Pinkney would hold the record for a third time when Big Gene set a new standard of 1:57.4 on July 12, 1990.
Until the track closed in 2005 the record would only be lowered on three more occasions over the next fifteen years: Winds of Peace and Danny Romo 1:57.1, July 10, 1993, McGetty and Dr. Ian Moore, and Euripides and Garry MacDonald, would share the 1:57 standard until the fastest ever mile at the track, 1:56, would be established by Bramalea Road and Doug MacGregor on July 6th, 2002, winning through fractions of 28.1, 58 and 1:27, defeating a field of seven that included Pierce Seelster, Matcandotoo, Lazareth, Take Me Higher, Canadian Victor and Mitch’s Ceilidh. The record mile race can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XIci64Va_c
Did You Know?
The day after the Bramalea Road set the all aged track record on July 7th, 2002, three year old Black Bowtie set the track record for three year old pacing colts winning in 1:56.4 for Kenny Arsenault and owners Allan MacNutt and Cassandra Farms. Black Bowtie fired home in 28.1 to nip pacesetter PH Joe and Todd Trites, capitalizing on a perfect two hole trip.
At least one race in the recent history of the Sydney Oval saw 11 horses go behind the gate on a track that at most scored six wide. Ten Atlantic Sire Stakes for three year old colts went behind the gate on June 18th, 1992 and from post 10 Dunacthon Dexter and Earl Smith prevailed in 1:59.4 over Blue Time Harrods and Joe MacRae, and Sir Elmo and Russell Burgoyne.
The final JA Ferguson contested at Tartan Downs saw Dunachton Gale and Phil Pinkney edge out Mr. Domi and Danny Romo on an off track in 1:57.4 on July 23rd, 2005. Ph Breakaway and Todd Trites rallied for third. That race can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7aJG-qKdi8&disable_polymer=true
Personal memories
I was there for Bramalea Road's all aged track record, and saw my first races in late 70s as a young boy, (I think I saw Power Baron, but not sure if it was the track record), my childhood home was about a 40 minute drive to Sydney, and we would get home close to midnight on Thursday nights as races went late back then. My dad worked at the Steel Plant, and a few times I remember going with my grandfather to Sydney to my aunt and uncles, while dad worked 3-11 pm at the Plant and dad would pick us up after the races as Steel Plant was only a couple of miles from the track. I also remember Big Gene and Blitzy Treasure in a great battle to the quarter one night in Sydney but am not sure if that was the track record mile or not.
The 2005 J.A. Ferguson at Tartan Downs was another great race I remember seeing, cheering on Phil Pinkney and Dunachton Gale in a great stretch drive with Mr. Domi. Little did I know then that less than two years later I would be announcing races myself as harness racing resumed in industrial Cape Breton in June 2007 at Northside Downs, where I have been so lucky to have called races for the past thirteen years. Whether that announcing streak will continue in 2020 is yet to be seen, but I know that we all agree that we miss the sport we love and we want a safe return to the track for all participants and fans as soon as possible.
Until our next edition we extend to our readers good health, good training, and the hope that we will see and hear one another at one of our local tracks in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.