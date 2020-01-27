Hello again everyone! It’s now 2020 and a new year is now upon us. So, Happy New Year to everyone and may 2020 be the best year yet for you & for harness racing in the Maritimes. The young horses are doing well in Truro and are getting out every day. I’m sure the horsemen are anxiously waiting for training miles to begin come late February, early March and are hoping for this colder weather to soon disappear. Let’s hope your babies go fast, set records & put huge smiles on your faces.
THE REV
Speaking of putting smiles on faces, that’s just what happened for “The Skinners” on Saturday, January 11th at Mohawk Racetrack when The Rev crossed the wire in 1:55.3, pacing home in 28.2 (last quarter) in the slop. Doug McNair drove The Rev in this recent win for his father & current trainee, Gregg McNair. Why was this win so special? Well, with his win on January 11th, The Rev became the RICHEST MARITIME BRED HORSE of all time. Congratulations! That is awesome! The Rev (a son of Western Paradise), now 8 years old, and currently has 183 lifetime starts, 38 wins, 34 seconds, and 21 thirds. His bank account now sits at $591,362 and The Rev has a lifetime mark of 1:50.2. He has two starts in 2020 with two wins & $11,000 collected in purse money. Not bad for two starts this year, eh? (lol). The Rev is owned by Jeff Skinner of Hammonds Plains, NS. Jeff and his wife, Melissa Skinner, and Jeff’s parents, Bob & Jean Skinner, were at Mohawk to watch The Rev last weekend when he became the “Richest Maritime Bred Horse” ever. Now, that’s a good feeling & is so exciting. As you know, in this business, it’s not always easy… and a person doesn’t always get an opportunity to own a horse year after year & keep racing… one that you purchased as a yearling, mind you, raced the stake races at 2 and 3 years of age, competed in The Gold Cup & Saucer Trial and Final in Charlottetown (in 2015), and then go on to compete at Mohawk in the Ontario Racing Circuit at 8 years of age. That’s success and that’s an achievement! Now, there is one “fella” we couldn’t leave out. 😊 The Rev was broke and trained by Danny Romo in his early start to his racing career & it is obvious that Danny deserves some thanks and appreciation for the work he did with this fine animal in his early stages of development. Lastly, The Rev himself, deserves some reasonable recognition, for “not only” being The Richest Maritime Bred Horse ever, but he deserves a round of applause to add to his commitment & dedication to harness racing. Very well deserved! Congratulations Jeff Skinner and to your wonderful connections of The Rev!
Truro Banquet
The Truro Banquet will take place on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at The Best Western Glengarry in Truro, NS. The social will be from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6:30pm & then the meal will follow. Tickets are $25 each. There will be a dance after the award presentations (19 years of age and over). Contact Kaitlyn Wesley at (902) 977 – 0155 or you can email Kaitlyn at this address: kwesley@colchester.ca
Birthday Party
My father is another year older and he is still making his daily trips around the racetrack. So, we are going to have a little celebration for his birthday (he would NOT like me telling his age though). We will just pretend he is a lot younger. So, Emmons MacKay’s “75th” Big Birthday celebrations will take place on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at The Truro Horsemen’s Club from 8pm-12am. Tammy Adams will be playing LIVE MUSIC for the evening. So friends, we hope you can attend and join us to wish Dad a Happy Birthday – he would appreciate seeing you all. See you there!
Truro Raceway
Word is LIVE HARNESS RACING will resume at Truro Raceway on Friday, April 10th, 2020. So, mark your calendars and hope we have enough horses to fill some fields. Start putting the jog miles on boys (and girls). Hope to see you on the track soon folks!
Ronnie Wilson Passes
Harness racing lost another legend on December 7th, 2019, when Ronald Allen Wilson passed away at the age of 84. Ronnie was from Brookside, NS and he was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine Wilson. He had two children, Stephen and Donna (Toby MacDonald) and a grandson named, Jesse. Ronnie was involved in harness racing at a very young age and had a stable at Truro Raceway for years. He also raced at Pompano Park, Florida for two winters. Back in the seventies, my father, Emmons MacKay, worked for Ronnie when he was first starting out in the harness racing business. Our stable was right beside Ronnie’s stable during my junior high & high school years. I remember how Ronnie loved to tease and carry on. He was always very generous and loved to have a conversation. He once dumped a bucket of water over my head… and yes, I was soaked. I am sure I did something to make him do this to me (I doubt I was innocent) – I’m glad it was a hot summer’s day though. Ronnie loved his animals & was a respected horseman. In his younger years, Ronnie worked for NS Power, CIL Agromart and was an ice-maker at the Truro Curling Club. He enjoyed hockey, baseball & curling. Ronnie loved to dance and spent many evenings dancing & enjoying his time on the dance floor with his seniors’ dance group. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the late, Ronnie Wilson. RIP Ronnie.
Quote of the Week:
“Stand for what is right, even if you have to stand alone”
(President Thomas S. Monson)
