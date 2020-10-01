Since the Gold Cup and Saucer was first staged in 1960 as the highlight of the Old Home Week racing meet, the fastest miles of the Old Home Week meet have almost always occurred in that race or one of the Gold Cup Trials and even once in the Gold Cup Consolation race. You have to go back thirty years to 1990 for the last occasion the fastest mile of Old Home Week was recorded outside a Gold Cup event.
That year in the sophomore filly stakes division two Maritime –bred fillies were taking turns breaking records, Sandy Fraser’s Diplomat Katie and Joe Smallwood’s homebred J K Beauty. Beauty came into Old Home Week that year just two weeks after her Canadian record 1:56.2 performance at Truro Raceway. Earlier in the season she had equaled Diplomat Katie’s Maritime record for three-year-old fillies with a 2:00 win at Summerside Raceway and her 1:59.2 score at New Brunswick Downs in late June established a Maritime mark for her age and sex on a 5/8 mile oval. On Monday afternoon August 13th in a $7900 division of the Atlantic Sires Stakes the chestnut filly romped home to win by seven widening lengths after a 28.4 closing panel stopping the clock in 1:57.1 a new track and PEI record for three-year-olds, colts or fillies. That mile would also stand up as the fastest mile of that Old Home Week.
Reminiscent of this past summer’s Gold Cup marred by the covid pandemic , the 1990 Gold Cup Trials that year were a totally Maritime affair with no outside horses shipping in. Even native son Mike MacDonald was missing in action, a result of having a top stable in Montreal. In the first Trial, favorite Sharley Sham posted his fourth straight triumph for trainer-driver Paul MacDonald and owner Art Craig of Crapaud, PEI. The Governors Plate champ scored in 1:58.1 over Wilco’s Fantasy and Robert MacInnis and Helen’s Memory and Jimmy Davis, despite starting from the back tier. Monday evening’s Trial 2 went to Fairoth Investments of Saint John and their Sansom pacer On Broadway in rein to Gilles Barrieau in 1:57.4. Tigerbird finished second, two nights after a second place finish in a tightener at New Brunswick Downs, and Kapyong, who had been racing the $4500 claimers a month earlier advanced for owner-trainer Bill Henderson and driver Paul MacDonald. The two fourth place finishers to advance included Blitzy Treasure, a Maritime-bred son of Horton Hanover for trainer-driver Russell Burgoyne and Rollie Larkin’s Bub for Earl Smith. Among the favorites failing to advance that year were Newfoundland-owned Big Gene for Dave Pinkney and Sandra Foley’s Big Bucks Bomber. Kilkerran Fury would prevail in the $7000 Gold Cup Consolation for Emmons MacKay in 1:59 over Tidy Point and Stephen Trites and Steve Mahar with King Tyler.
In Saturday night’s Gold Cup feature, Tigerbird and Mike Downey would get up in the final strides to edge Earl Smith and Bub after that pair had carved out the fastest half in CDP history to that time in :56.4. Favorite Sharley Sham got parked past the quarter from post position six and faded on the final turn as Ashely Sloat’s Tigerbird prevailed in the 1:58 mile.
On Friday afternoon of Old Home Week that year, J K Beauty added another laurel with a 1:59.2 triumph in her $5277.50 division of the Anne Shirley Stake, stepping a last quarter in :28 seconds flat and winning by over 17 lengths. Brite Jennifer with Steve Mahar at the controls won the other division in 2:01 after favorite Diplomat Katie was scratched after making a break in her ATSS event earlier in the week. J K Beauty finish her season with six more consecutive victories including another Maritime record with a 1:56.4 win at NBD over colts Head Over and Charlotte’s Buddy. After a stint in Ontario and then the United States, she would return home for Old Home Week in 1991 and again posted the fastest mile of Old Home Week that year with her 1:55.1 track record mile in the Gold Cup Consolation.
Joe Smallwood passed away just over two years ago in 2018 and his champion mare followed him home the following year at age 32. When Joe sold his farm in Stratford he managed to find a perfect home for Beauty, a farm in the Warren Grove area where a retired couple kept her well – turned out during the day and in at night. They were not standardbred people and had little idea of the great Atlantic Canadian champion that she was, but they gave her the care in her final years she deserved.
This issue’s question:
Name the first trotter to capture Atlantic Breeders Crown invitational trots at both ages two and three?
Answer in next month’s Atlantic Post Calls.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
