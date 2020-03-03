Last issue’s question: Name the horse who won the only Governors Plate race that was postponed by weather? (HINT: It was in the decade of the 1980s’ and he did it in track record time).
Answer: GLEN REYNOLDS
In 1983, the Governors Plate was again scheduled to be contested on the Friday evening card of Lobster Carnival Week after being held on Saturday afternoon in 1980 and 1981. Those two afternoon editions both produced track records at the Summerside Raceway, first by Saul’s Pride in 2:01 and then lowered to 2:00:3 by The Butler Machine. In 1982, the 14th edition of the Governors Plate returned to its usual Friday evening slot with Big Hugh taking home the silverware with a 2:01:4 victory. The following year the schedule was upended when mother nature intervened. After intermittent rain showers throughout the day on Friday, heavy rain started about mid-card as the winds began to pick up. Twice wires shorted out on a light pole in the first turn necessitating delays. After a seventh dash downpour was followed by monsoon-like rains the decision was made to call off the program after the eighth race. Two races would be re-scheduled to the following afternoon’s card with the Governor’s Plate re-scheduled as the final dash on the Saturday evening card. The following day meteorological reports from CFB Summerside reported 40.6mm of rain, an Island-record for rainfall in a 24-hour period at that time. This writer remembers a long harrowing drive back to Lower Montague that evening in the driving rain with long streams of traffic on the Trans Canada moving at 30 mph with the windshield wipers struggling to keep up for a long two-hour drive home.
There was a good field assembled for the Governor’s Plate that year with Paul Perry’s Big Hugh returning with hopes of becoming the first horse to win consecutive Plates. George Canning’s crack three-year-old Winners Accolade sported an enviable resume with eight straight wins early in the Maritime season before suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Waveore and Phil Pinkney in a 1:59 Maritime record mile at Truro Raceway in June. In the Royal Visit Pace in Charlottetown two weeks later, Dougie Walsh and Winners Accolade rebounded with a 2:00:2 score in a four horse photo over Columbo Seelster and Waveore. Clarence “Soggy” Reid’s new acquisition Glen Reynolds was less than a ½ length back in fourth that mile, his first foray into the Maritime Free-for-alls. Down under pacer Glen Reynolds would carry the hopes of the majority of the wagering public at Summerside as a narrow favorite after three straight wins – in the $5000 Canadian Club Classic and the $10,000 Alexander Memorial at Exhibition Raceway in Saint John and the $5000 Metro Pace in Sydney. Others in the field in Summerside included PEI Native “Meeker” Berrigan with Gold World shipping in from Montreal with catch-driver Wally Hennessey up, Marcel Barrieau behind Murray Wade’s Silent Class, Elgin Veno’s local favorite Bayside Katfish and J. Allan Smith plus Ronnie Gass aboard Good Tracy for owner Barry Dawson of Crapaud, PEI. The other big story of course was the track conditions after the rain finally stopped at 2pm leaving the track a sloppy mess. In the first race that day, Lester Chappell guided 13-year-old Flicka’s Horn to the victory in 2:24:1. When the rain finally ended, track maintenance man Arnold Blacquiere and general manager Bob Dewar went to work with the drag and aided by the emerging sun and a stiff breeze the track slowly improved to the point where race 9 on the afternoon program, an Atlantic Sires Stakes three-year-old colt event, went in 2:04:4 with Gemini Risk winning. The wind had died down through the evening but by the time they went to post for the Governor’s Plate around 11pm temperatures had cooled considerably and there were no expectations for a fast mile. The crowd was in for a surprise when Doug Walsh sent Winners Accolade to the front from post position five after Glen Reynolds had cleared Good Tracy to the front leaving. George Canning’s speedster showed on top at the quarter in 29:2 with a half in 59:3 before getting a breather with a :31 second third quarter. Sonny Rankin made his move with Big Hugh at that point and paced up quickly on the outside while Glen Reynold vacated the pocket the top of the lane as the three horses battled down the lane. At the wire after a final quarter in 29:2 only a nose separated the troika with Glen Reynolds prevailing by a nose over Big Hugh on the outside with Winners Accolade hanging tough another nose behind in third. The 2:00:2 mile established a new Summerside track record and gave driver Jody Hennessey, trainer Ronnie Matheson and owner Clarence “Soggy” Reid their third consecutive major Maritime free-for-all win, one in each Maritime province for a successful month of July.
Ironically the newest Maritime star would not visit the winners circle again that season. After getting parked in Sackville the following week he would finish seventh behind Big Hugh in the $7500 Founder’s Cup. More disappointment followed when the New Zealand-bred pacer failed to qualify for the Gold Cup and Saucer after a sixth place finish to Maritime-bred Miracle Report in 2:00:1 in Gold Cup Trial I. Glen Reynolds did rebound to take the place prize in the Gold Cup Consolation behind Columbo Seelster in the mud after cutting the fractions. Mouth troubles plagued the five-year old pacer late in the season but he did manage a fourth place cheque behind Nero’s BB in the $25,000 Provincial Cup at EPR in 1:59:4. He was also fourth in the $15,000 Rothmans Pace at Sackville to Winners Accolade and was third in the Conroy Memorial at Truro again behind to Winner’s Accolade. At season’s end Reid’s stable star showed $24,209 in seasonal earnings with a 27-8-1-3 line. At the end of the 1983 season Bill Lynch Midway owner/operator “Soggy” Reid added another down under pacer, Ulster Prince, to his stable under the care of Jody Hennessey and in 1984 the same connections campaigned Foulden Lord who did qualify for the 1984 Gold Cup and Saucer, picking up a fifth place cheque in the mud.
Glen Reynolds returned to face Winners Accolade once again in the spring of 1984 in the Labatt’s Blue Crown Series at EPR. This time he was no match for his old foe managing only two fifth place finishes in the four-race series and finishing sixth in the Final. He did return to the Governors Plate to defend his title but again was outclassed by Canning’s superstar in the first sub-two minute mile in PEI history. On the season the six-year-old managed a 2-2-2- line in 24 starts with $3155 in earnings. In 1985 Glen Reynolds flashed some old form winning three of his first four starts including a 2:02:4 score at the CDP during Old Home Week and recorded five wins in an abbreviated 15-start season. The eight-year-old was retired the following year after making only four starts.
At a time when former Maritime free-for-all stalwarts such as Saul’s Pride and Pennant Play were fading from the forefront of local racing, Glen Reynolds will be remembered for his impressive launch onto the Maritime circuit in 1983, when for a short time he bested the best of the emerging superstars of Maritime Racing.
This issue’s question:
Name the first horse to win the Gold Cup and Saucer from the outside post seven?
Answer in next issue of Atlantic Post Calls
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
