Last issue’s question: Name the first horse to win the Gold Cup and Saucer from the outside post seven?
Answer: TOUGH HOMBRE
In the summer of 1996, Halifax native Dave Tingley, who had dreamed of being in the Gold Cup race since coming to watch the classic as a child, was looking for a horse to travel east to try his luck in the Gold Cup race again. The previous year he had taken his first stab at the Gold Cup prize with Pray For Me Roger, who managed a fifth place finish behind upset winner Sandy Hanover and Mike MacDonald. At that time, Tingley had a stable of horses at the Waples Training Centre where Dave Smith was also stabled. Included in Smith’s barn was a classy veteran by the name of Tough Hombre with over $600,000 on his card. A winner of the Nat Christie Memorial at Stampede Park at age three and a third place finisher in the Breeders Crown the following year, he had the class needed to win the big race. The two Daves came to arrangement where Tingley would take the horse to PEI for Old Home Week while Smith would take care of the driving duties.
In 1996, the Gold Cup and Saucer would feature an unprecedented number of invaders, with only four Maritime-based performers among the 15 starters in the Gold Cup Trials. But there were many Maritime connections among those who came to compete. In Gold Cup Trial I, Doug MacGregor picked up the catch-drive on Victorious Breeze, trained by Pascal Prudhomme who co-owned the pacer with his father and brother. The trio from St. Remi, QC purchased the Cam Fella stallion after sharing a large lottery win were lured east by Island-native Dr. John Hennessey, DVM who was practicing at Blue Bonnets in Montreal at the time. MacGregor used aggressive front-end tactics with the compact pacer, carving out the fastest half-mile (55.3) in CDP history and cruising on for a comfortable 5 ¾ length upset victory in 1:55. Also advancing were Dr. Ian Moore with Island-owned Quick Challenge, Dr Bob Webster’s This Cams For You along with New England invader Vancillino N and trainer/driver Stephen O’Toole. Anywhere Anytime, Sandy Hanover, Pray For Me Roger and R G Dudley were relegated to the Consolation.
In Monday's second Trial, Tough Hombre and Dave Smith were up to the task scorching the oval in 1:54.1, with a last quarter in 27.3 to turn back Our Laag Cabin and Marcel Barrieau by a length, with pace-setter Comedy Hour third and Jaymac Hanover and Mike MacDonald claiming the final spot in the final. Jomars Griff Tar, Volcanus Blue Chip and Jurassic Park would head to Friday’s consolation where they chased home Sandy Hanover and Paul MacDonald in the $7500 Gold Cup Consolation.
Tuesday evening's post-position draw would provide some drama for the Gold Cup Final with Tough Hombre drawing the outside seven-post while the Trial One winner Victorious Breeze pilled out the trailing post position eight behind Comedy Hour on the rail. On Saturday evening the crowd of 13,000 established Ken Somner’s Our Laag Cabin as the betting favorite from post position two in the 37th Gold Cup, with Tough Hombre the punter’s third choice from the outside post. At the start, Gilles Barrieau used Comedy Hour's gate speed to head to the front while Dave Smith took advantage of a break by second favorite, the free-legged pacer Jaymac Hanover, in the first turn to settle into the four-hole behind Victorious Breeze and Quick Challenge. Tough Hombre made a move on the leader just past the quarter mile then tucked to sit the two-hole behind the front-runner as they passed the half. Those two matched strides much of the final half before Tough Hombre outsprinted his New Brunswick-owned rival Comedy Hour through the stretch, scoring a two- length decision in the $20,000 Final. Victorious Breeze used the passing lane to prevail in a photo for second money.
Since the introduction of seven-wide scoring at the CDP in 1987, Tough Hombre, owned by Al Saul’s Piece of a Horse Stable, had become the first horse to overcome the outside post position seven to win. The 1:54.4 winning time was the second fastest Gold Cup to date and his 1:54.1 Trial victory was the second-fastest mile in CDP history to that point, with Little Black’s Book’s track record only a tick faster. Another Maritime native, Scott LeCain did the grooming duties on Tough Hombre that week. The seven-year old stallion finished his season racing the upper classes at Mohawk Raceway that fall, where he was a winner in late September in 1:53.1 over a $21,000 conditioned class before being retired the end of November 1996. The son of Albatross stood several seasons as a stallion in Quebec after his retirement.
Owner “Big Al” Saul and trainer Dave Smith would scale more heights in the Standardbred industry, notably with Armbro Amoretto p, 2, 1:52.4s, 3, 1:50.1 ($1,604,459), winner of the Breeders Crown for two-year-old pacing fillies in 2002. Dave Tingley would also taste success at the highest levels, as trainer and co-owner of the triple millionaire trotter Peaceful Way.
This issue’s question:
In 1984 the Atlantic Post Calls reported that this driver set a North American record winning three races on one Maritime card in 1984, all at different distances?
Answer in next month’s Atlantic Post Calls.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
