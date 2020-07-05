Last issue’s question: Name the three-year-colt who won the fastest division of the first MacKenzie Stake at Truro in 1996 (HINT - He also won the Dairy Queen Final that year)?
Answer: ISLAND QUENTIN
In 1993 it was announced that Truro Raceway would host a new stake event, the Carl MacKenzie Stake for three-year old pacers on its stake calendar beginning in 1996. The new event would honor the major contributions of MacKenzie who operated the track as general manger and race secretary beginning in the 1940s until his retirement in 1974. The new stake would replace the Lofty Hardy Memorial, one of a number of signature events introduced by MacKenzie in his tenure at the track. That race was named in honor of a late race fan and racetrack canteen operator and was among the richest purse events each year in the Atlantic Provinces. After MacKenzie’s death in 2009 the stake was re-named the Carl and Marg MacKenzie Memorial. His wife Margaret had pre-deceased him in 2003.
Island Quentin was a bay colt by Nukes Lobell out of the Maxwell Almahurst mare Island Heather, bred by Dr Bob Webster. Rollie Larkin had owned and raced the dam, a good chestnut mare who had taken a 2:01.1h record at age four in 1988. Jody Hennessey was engaged to drive the handsome colt. In his freshman debut, Island Quentin would win two qualifiers at Charlottetown in 2:09.3 and then 2:06 with a 30 second closing panel in his second effort. The colt would parade back a winner in his pari-mutuel debut with a maiden 2:03.3 victory at the CDP before hitting the stakes trail. It was a successful campaign for the colt with five wins, four seconds and two thirds in 14 starts good for $15,937 in earnings. Hennessey guided him to wins in AtSS divisions in Sydney and Fredericton, where he took a 2:02.1 record, and divisions of the Callbeck Stake in Summerside and the Don MacNeill Memorial in Charlottetown. His season ended on a sour note when he came down with the virus and was not entered in the $50,000 Dairy Queen Futurity Final after finishing second in his elimination. All in all it was successful year for the freshman pacer with Alfred Alfred in his division. That Ken Farm-owned colt banked over $54,000 while winning 11 of 12 starts on his way to Horse of the Year honors in the region.
In 1996, Rollie Larkin had Island Quentin in the box to qualify in late April and readied for the stakes season with five overnight starts at the CDP. Jody Hennessey was again at the controls and the colt showed he was ready to tackle his stakes foes with a 1:59.3 wire-to-wire score in the winners over class in early June. He would finish second in the first stakes test, a $4835 division of the AtSS at Sydney behind Kansas Snow’s Let’s Travel in 2:02. On July 1st at Fredericton, Hennessey sent the Nuke Lobell colt down the highway stopping the time in 1:59.2 over a track rated two seconds off in his AtSS division. The following week he took one of four $2400 eliminations for the Dairy Queen Futurity at EPR in 2:02 over a good track. He would go away as third choice with the bettors in the $30,000 Final and would survive being parked past the quarter in the sloppy going to prevail in 2:02 by two and a quarter lengths over arch-rivals Let’s Travel and Alfred Alfred. Those three colts would dominate the sophomore colt ranks that summer. Island Quentin would capture divisions of the AtSS at Summerside (2:03.4 in the mud) and Truro (1:59) as well the fastest division of the Bill Quigg Memorial at Fredericton (1:59), a division of the Donnie Turner Memorial at Truro (1:59.1) and a division of the PEI Colt Stakes (new record 1:58.3). Both Island Quentin and Let’s Travel were not sustained to the richest stake in the region, the Barrieau-McIsaac Stake where Alfred Alfred and Steve Mahar upset Marcel Barrieau’s Almahurst Cruiser in the $65,000 Final in 1:53.3. In the $17,400 AtSS Championship at the CDP in late September, Alfred Alfred was scratched after a leg injury. Lets Travel and trainer-driver Rod Jamieson cut the fractions and repelled a first over challenge from Island Quentin to win in 1:58.4. Island Quentin hung on for third behind Lucky Knight and Kenny Arsenault for trainer Dale Sobey.
In the inaugural running of the Carl MacKenzie Stake there were two divisions each offering a $11,302 purse. Emmons MacKay guided Wayne Hill’s Woodmere Rascal to a nose decision over Ralph Annear and Woodmere Bunkins in the first division in a time of 2:01.4. In the second split, Jody Hennessey sent Island Quentin to the front and was never headed through fractions of :28, :58, 1:28.1, winning by a length over Charlottes Blues (Earl Smith) and Js Last Knight (Ron Wilson) in 1:59.1. After that final stake engagement, Island Quentin was sold to New Jersey interests. He would make two starts at Garden State Park for trainer Armand Bernard before getting a rest. On the year he posted a 12-5-2 line in 22 starts with $48,038 in earnings.
In 1997 he would lower his record to 1:54.1, dead-heating for the win in a $15,000 condition event at the Meadowlands. Quentin would add wins in 1:57.2 at Freehold and 1:55.2 at Garden State Park later in his four-year-old year on his way to seasonal earnings of $23,613 US. He would record six wins in the 1998 season with a lifetime best score in 1:54f at Dover Downs in late April, racing mostly at the $10-$20,000 Claiming level. After being claimed for $10,000 in early 1999 he would end his career at Batavia Downs in late 2000 at age seven with $140,986 in career earnings and a 31-17-12 line in 97 starts.
This issue’s question:
Name the horse who upset Power Baron and others in the Governor’s Plate for a then record $6000 purse?
Answer in next month’s Atlantic Post Calls.
Jerry can be reached at: jmccabe74@gmail.com
