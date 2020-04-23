Last issue’s question: In 1984 the Atlantic Post Calls reported that this driver set a North American record winning three races on one Maritime card in 1984, all at different distances?
Answer: DAVE DESROCHES
First off thank you to Bernie Gallant, former associate judge at Summerside Raceway for submitting this question through my friend Paul Murphy. I was able to find a reference to this feat in the Year End edition of the Atlantic Post Calls in 1984 and decided to use the question and fill in the details over the past month. Well that has proved a more difficult challenge then expected with the coronavirus pandemic making things more complicated. Microfiche statistics from Standardbred Canada was inaccessible with staff working remotely at home (all SC stats from 1975 to 1991 are kept on microfiche) and there was also no access to newspaper archives at the libraries. I was able to contact Bernie and he relayed the details from a scrapbook he has kept. I also had to reach out to a few friends and acquaintances for details to complete this column. Appreciate the assistance!
On November 7, 1984 driver David DesRoches recorded three driving wins on the regular Wednesday evening program at Summerside Raceway. Not an extraordinary feat in itself until a closer examination of the race results reveal that all three victories came at different distances. DesRoches’ first trip to the winners circle in race 2 came with Big Ben Bret, owned by Brian Robertson of Rexton, NB, after a mile in 2:15.4. It was the five-year-old Alert Bret horse’s fastest win on the year. Race # 6 was a three-quarter mile race and Lealand’s Robbie, a seven-year-old son of Newport Robbi owned by Douglas MacArthur of Tyne Valley, gave DesRoches his second winner in a time of 1:38.2. In the following race, a ½ mile dash, Posse Two prevailed in a time of 103.3 to complete the unusual hat trick. The five-year-old pacing son of Posse was owned by Borden McAllister of Kensington, PE. Doug Harkness reported in the Year End edition of this paper in a column entitled, “Oddities, Strange records- Region enjoyed its share of Strange Moments” that DesRoches’ feat may have been a North America record. It is a reasonable assumption in the absence of any official record-keeping of this type of feat.
Looking thorough the Atlantic Post Calls columns from that year, racing at distances other than a mile were not common in the Maritimes as was the case throughout North America at that time. Jimmy Whelan recalls racing ½ mile dashes in the late 1970s in Summerside occasionally along with riding wagon races, one of which he won with the horse Fast Past after a bumpy ride. In the early 2000s Summerside Raceway tried races at varied distances on a few occasions even 1/4 mile dashes. The record books indicate that Bradley Pond Gene with driver Garth Schurman still holds the Canadian record for a ¼ mile pari-mutuel race with a 29.4 effort on July 1, 2002.
DesRoches was a regular sight around the Summerside track since the 1970s. Bill Companion remembers him working for Junior Chappell in South Granville. He started on his own with a small stable of horses, including a couple for Delore Arsenault and one of his own. He was nicknamed “Daisy Mae” for his long hair that would flow from under his helmet when he drove. Arthur Fraser, who worked for DesRoches for a bit around that time, remembers David having a special way with horses. He had Tassy’s Clue then for owner William DesRoche, a horse that had bit the end off of Walter Whelan’s finger. David found his way to winners circle in Charlottetown with old Tassy as the horse was trying to bit Art’s head off in the winner’s circle. “David had no fear,’ recalls Art, “He would sit behind or work with any horse, no matter how crazy”. He was known as the “Horse Whisperer” due to this ability. Later he would demonstrate this skill when he offered to take a 10-year-old Barney’s Birt for owner Wayne Crossman. In 1986, in his second start after Crossman purchased him, Barney’s Birt was involved in a nasty accident during a race and got loose, demolishing a sulky and getting banged up, requiring stitches for his injuries. Crossman offered the horse to anyone for $200 but with no takers gave him to DesRoches to train with the assurance from his new trainer that he should have him finishing in the top three consistently. True to his word, DesRoches and the roan pacer developed into a regular threat in the $800 claimers in 1987 at Summerside. Racing at the $1000 and $1500 claiming level by year’s end, DesRoches steered the pacer to 25 of his 27 wins that year, tops in North America. Barney’s Birt recorded a 27-9-10 line in 51 starts on the season with $2799 in earnings after banking only $151 the previous year. He lowered his record three times to 2:06.2, his lifetime best. Star Glider V was another top horse for DesRoches at that time for owner Lester Stewart of Albany, PE.
David DesRoches also developed into a capable reinsman, among the top drivers at the Summerside track in the mid-1980s.
In 1985, DesRoches was the leading dash winner at Summerside Raceway with 57 visits to the winner’s circle over 66 race programs while recording a .283 UDRS. Alyre Pineau with 49 and Gary Chappell with 41 were next in the dash-win department that year. He represented the Summerside track in the Maritime Driving Championship the next spring, finishing sixth behind winner Rod Jamieson. In 1984, he was runner-up to Dale Sobey in the dash-winning column at Summerside with 44 wins to Sobey’s 51. David was third to Sobey again in the 1986 dash-winning race at the Summerside oval.
In 1988, DesRoches packed up and moved to Ontario. He worked for Summerside natives Don Graham and Jimmy Whelan at Flamboro Downs. Blaine McKenna reported that he also spent time with Glenn Anderson and was working with Larry Small before returning home eight years ago. He spent most of his time in Ontario with leading trainer Fred Hoffman’s stable at Mohawk Raceway. After moving to Ontario, Bill Companion used David some to help him training on occasion, “he was good with a horse” he recalls. After returning home in 2012, DesRoches has lived with his brother Stephen and sister-in law Susan in Summerside while working construction work with Darryl and Justin DesRoches. Last September, DesRoches had surgery after suffering a brain aneurysm. He is recovering but it has kept him off work and away from the track since that time. We wish him the best in his continuing recovery.
