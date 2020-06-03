Hello folks! I’m back… It has been awhile since I have written anything for the Post Calls, as things have been pretty quiet around the track here in Truro. With the current Covid Virus restrictions and regulations, owners, fans and friends have not been able to see their horses in person, although the fences in front of the grandstand have been scattered with spectators… especially on Saturdays. The better weather and warmer temperatures are now here. That’s a positive! Things are slowly starting to look up. We are supposed to qualify soon and hopefully live race will follow that in the near future. As you are all aware, this will be a different style of racing for all of us… no spectators are allowed to watch because of the Covid Virus Restrictions…so, this will be strange, but understandably necessary (for now). There was a virtual meeting last night where the restrictions & rules were discussed with all of the horse people. It will take some adjusting that’s for sure, but this is going to be the same at every racetrack until we get word that the simulcast venues can open and the grandstands can become normal again. On a downside, spectators won’t be able to watch the races… so, it will be somewhat of a ghost-town for a short bit (we hope for a “short bit” only).
Word is, we will only get 3% of the HPI bet… that’s not much money to help all of us operate on… too bad the HPI Organization couldn’t be a bit more generous in these difficult times and offer a higher percentage profit rate for us until we can get back to normal. Wouldn’t that be nice? I was told this will not happen. Darn it, eh? But, to keep positive, we are going to be racing at least & that’s where the focus should be… it’s better than what we had here in Truro since closing last October 2019… so, we are ready to roll – and we are willing to operate with an ample amount of rules/restrictions bestowed upon us.
The 2-year-olds are training very well here in Truro, as the guys and gals have been able to spend more time jogging and turning training miles – they have had lots more time than usual really. This could make a difference for some younger horses who may have needed more time – which is often the case. A few of the 2-year-olds I witnessed on the weekend trained in 2:13… some in 2:10 and one went in 2:04. That was an impressive mile for a 2-year-old. In Ontario, some 2-year-olds have been in 1:58 to 2:00… so, the boys are anxious & ready to rumble… unsure when the stakes start up there… but, they won’t blow out too many matches in the first few starts anyway (they will be good winded). Let’s hope they are there at the end of the season when the big money is up… the good ones & the tough ones will always prevail, so they say.
Chantel Gillis has a nice filly in training… she has a 2-year-old Betterthancheddar, out of the mare, Maiden Heaven, named Havarti. Chantel owned Maiden Heaven and raised this baby at home. I watched her train last week in 2:13… she was in a group of three… and finished strong on the outside at the wire with Paul Langille doing the training. I know, from experience, that it is always special to raise your own homebred and to see one of them be successful on the racetrack. It definitely creates a bit more of a special bond… as you had part in raising the baby since it was born. As of right now, Chantel’s filly looks the part & is training well. Best of luck for continued success Harvarti & her connections, Chantel & Paul.
Somewhereinverona, the Somebeachsomewhere colt, that Dad (Emmons MacKay) has been training and is owned by Ozzie MacKay, Blake MacIntosh, Reg Petitpas and Gilles Landry, is heading to Ontario next Monday, June 1st with Chuckie Symes. He will go back to Blake MacIntosh for his further development. I hope he does well… he’s a nice colt; he is well-mannered and easy to handle… it’s surely a different pace up there, but he definitely has the breeding on his side. He has trained all of his miles here quite easily and he received a number of compliments after his training miles. Dad has done a great job with this grey colt. Yes, to brag, I do have to say that Dad does do a fine job with the babies that he has always trained over the years. Dad’s young ones are fed well, handled with care and they have gone lots of miles around the oval. Anyway, you’ve done your part, Dad… and let’s hope “Verona” can eventually qualify okay and at least not look too out of place.
Next on the list is Wind Blown, who surely didn’t look out of place training last week. Wind Blown is ready to roll and Doug Polley Jr. trained him here in Truro in 1:56.3… and he did that quite easily on a slightly windy day. I was talking to Doug Polley on the track and I also spoke to Doug Polley Sr. on Saturday & they are planning to qualify a few more of theirs here in Truro before going to Ontario. So, they will be ready to start once they get there and we can look forward to seeing those young ones go behind the gate when the time comes.
Speaking about time, we all have been a bit stressed maybe with this change in pace… due to the Covid Virus. And, time probably has taught some of us to be more patient… as sometimes we need to have more patience and maybe try to find a way to make others feel good or feel inspired… or to give some hope. This Covid Virus situation has left many people feeling down, anxious, depressed, tense, and gloomy, where some have adjusted and have been coping okay. What else can we do really? We all know racing will eventually get back to normal… but, we also know it is not going to happen right away (sadly); we just have to continue to follow protocols, follow the rules, listen and work effectively together & be safe… and hopefully everything will be rectified; the kinks will hopefully soon be worked out, and then, sooner than later we will be able to open our stables to everyone… owners, fans, and friends. That’s the goal we all hope to reach here very soon. So, hang in there, folks… stay positive… and pray for a better situation to come…
To end this Post Call Entry, I would like to share some quotes with you from my good friend, Wally Hennessey. Wally continues to send me inspirational quotes on a regular basis. I enjoy sharing them with you because most of us can relate to them personally and the majority of them connect to those in harness racing. So, since I haven’t written a Post Calls entry in a while, I have a few quotes of his to share as they have been building up (lol)… so, according to Wally, “It’s easier to go down a hill than up it. But, the view at the top is much better.” And, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything.” Another good one of his is, “Attitude is everything, so pick a good one.” And another worthy quote of Wally’s is… “Hold on to your awareness of yourself, even as the world tells you how important and powerful you are. The moment you look at yourself in the mirror and see a title emblazoned on your forehead, you’ve lost your way.”
Wally’s Quote for this Week: WORRY looks around. REGRET looks back. FAITH looks forward.
