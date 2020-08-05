Harness Racing is one of the few professional sports operating in North America these days and although health regulations limit the fans allowed at the racetracks, I believe that the sport is adding new fans thanks to the simulcast nature of our sport. We have been watching great live racing locally with excellent race-cards at Summerside during Governor’s Plate Week and at Red Shores Charlottetown and have enjoyed the simulcast racing at home. The telecast group at Red Shores: Lee Drake, Peter MacPhee, Rocky Schurman, Kurt Hughes and Vance Cameron do a great job presenting the on-line product and although all of us want to be at the track, this is the best option in these difficult days. The same can be said of the simulcast shows from Mohawk, the Meadowlands, and other major race-tracks as we continue to grow the “stay at home audience” which hopefully will translate into greater on-track crowds when normal times return. In Atlantic Canada, fans love their live harness racing and I expect harness racing followers will return to the track in large numbers when we subdue this painful virus.
The happenings at Truro Raceway and the timely Nova Scotia government support for the track are clear signs that after a long, long struggle by Truro horse people that sunshine appears on the horizon. The government’s commitment of $4.6 million in upgrades which are now underway to the grandstand and other buildings on the site couldn’t have come at a better time.
Debbie Francis, President of the Nova Scotia Harness Racing Industry Association, was very pleased with the announcement stating, “this is a positive investment for the harness racing industry and we look forward to what other opportunities this may lead to”. Almost every successful racetrack in North America has a Casino component and this hefty upgrade at Truro may lead to such an operation similar to Red Shores Summerside, at least that’s our hope.
I believe harness racing is taking advantage of the empty sports stage nationwide and is definitely growing fan support which is great no matter which way we look at the product. The tracks themselves have been doing a superlative job adhering to social distancing and other coronavirus regulations which help in government decision making. Well done tracks.
Yankee Osborne Wins 1:52 Track Record Falls at Truro
Jimmy Ferguson at North Sydney, Campbell wins Whelan Trophy
Invader Yankee Osborne established himself as the top Invitational pacer in the region right now with a sizzling 1:52 track record performance last Saturday night at Truro to take the biggest slice of the $7500 Lindsay Construction Cup purse. Driver Neil MacInnis hustled Yankee Cruiser past the opening panel in 28, the half in 56 and the third station in 1:24:1 and the duo held their ground in the lane holding off Simple Kinda Man (Jason Hughes) and Rose Run Quest (Marc Campbell) by three parts of a length. Ross MacInnis trained the winner for the Sara Jane Stable of Ontario.
In other Saturday night action on the final card of the big stakes week at Truro, Sodwana Bay established a new track record for mares as she rallied late for a 1;54:4 victory in the $6000 Atlantic Aged Mares Pacing series. Race favorite Dreamfair Zenfire cut the early fractions of 27:2, 56:3 and 1:25 but she couldn’t hold off Sodwana Bay (Gilles Barrieau) who was making her first start of the current campaign. Owned by Wayne MacRae and Blaine MacPherson, Sodwana outsprinted Mystery Memory N (Jason Hughes) and Woodmere Chella (Dale Spence) in the field that included Arc Light, Berazzled, Dreamfair Zenfire, Jordies Hope and Gia Diamond.
It’s always great to see our harness racing sport remembering those that helped build the great game, and two such icons are Jimmy Ferguson of Sydney and Basil Whelan of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, both long departed. Jimmy Ferguson owned Sydney Raceway, later Tartan Downs in Sydney, and helped grow the sport in Cape Breton and last Saturday, July 18th, the $3000 Invitational that carries his name was contested. In this eight horse field, Inverness invader Intended Royalty cut the fractions half in 57, third marker in a hot 1:25:4 and turned for home with a four length lead until hometown star Runaway Mystery and driver Harold LeBlanc unleased a sharp 29 second closer to catch the leader right at the wire in 1:56 for owner Melvin Burns who shares ownership with driver Leblanc.
The other icon is master horseman, Basil Whelan who moved his base of operations from SRW, and Saint John, New Brunswick to Ontario in the early 1980s where his sons all played prominent roles. Basil was a clever all-around horseman, could hang them out, do his own shoeing etc, especially adept at handling trotters. One of his first great stars was SRW track record holder Sing Along. Basil’s sons Walter and Gerard had much success in the Ontario Sires stakes since arriving there as did Jimmy who spear-headed the Ontario Horsemans Association for many years. It was Jimmy Whelan who brought about many improvements for horsemen, one of the most important being the automatic deduction of trainer-driver monies from winning purse accounts. No question about it, the Whelan family helped build the sport in Canada and nice to see Basil remembered with this award. Driver Marc Campbell received the trophy on Friday evening of Governor’s Plate Week from members of the Whelan family.
The Urging Rule…Needs a Second Look
Looking over the fines from Summerside and Truro Raceway recently and I couldn’t help but notice Urging fines of $100 to Marc Campbell, Gilles Barrieau and Darryl MacLean, three individuals who would be my last candidates for such a driving infraction. On Saturday night, I watched the outstanding card from The Meadowlands and watched as David Miller used the whip five times hitting the shaft of the bike as he urged on Century Farroh deep in the stretch. There was nothing out of place whatsoever and well within the racing rules at The Big M, and not one complaint anywhere even in the social media sites.
It was not my first notice of our New Urging rule as early in the Governor’s Plate week two drivers were fined $1000 each for violations of the urging rule which is in place today in Atlantic Canada. I have heard that those fines have since been thrown out because horsemen were not properly notified of such a rule before racing began at Summerside. Imposing a $1000 fine on a driver in violation of the urging rule is one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever come across in this region. A $1000 fine would be heavy at The Meadowlands, Yonkers and Mohawk where the minimum purse would be $10,000, but for Atlantic Canada the fine is away out of proportion for the purse structure. I could see a fine of $100 for a first time offender, $200 a second time and $300 a third time plus days but not $1000.
I URGE the people responsible for rules and regulations to revisit this rule and come up with more appropriate fines than the outrageous ones currently in play in Atlantic Canada.
