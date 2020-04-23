Stare at a screen. Consider the online wager informally offered by Pompano Park announcer Gabe Prewitt last week: He would send $20 to the person who predicted the first North American harness track to resume racing after the COVID-19 curve is flattened, and the date on which this would occur. Play Fonner Park and Gulfstream and Will Rogers Downs, because they are still offering spectator-less live Thoroughbred races to bet online. Watch and wager on Australian harness racing at Globe Derby Park and Cranbourne and Melton and Tabcorp Park Menangle and Albion Park until the wee hours, because Thoroughbreds just aren’t the same. Sometimes you need to see trotters and pacers in live action somewhere, anywhere.
Sweden is still hosting live trotting races, conducted without an on-track audience or anyone but essential personnel present. The Financial Times reported this week that ATG (Aktiebolaget Trav och Galopp), Sweden’s main advance deposit wagering provider, has reaped the profits of remaining active when most world harness racing has been cancelled: Revenue is up by 465 percent since the Coronavirus outbreak reached Europe.
Australia has kept racing too, with enhanced virus prevention measures in place since March 28. On April 5, Harness Racing Victoria introduced stricter protocols to enhance physical distancing on race days: Only trainers, drivers, “stablehands” and other essential staff based in Victoria would be allowed to compete at that Australian state’s tracks. Completing an “Infectious Disease Declaration” and having their temperature taken before entering the grounds is mandatory for human participants, as is departing the grounds as soon as possible after their last horse is finished for the day.
Woodbine Mohawk Park and The Raceway at Western Fair both announced that they would be temporarily ceasing all live racing after March 19. Both tracks had been conducting live cards with no on-track attendance (besides essential staff) leading up to the eventual COVID-19 postponements. Rideau Carleton Raceway changed course March 20: It moved from initially announcing tight new disease-prevention measures, to cancelling its March 22 card. It was the last Canadian track to make the difficult decision to halt racing.
Attention shifted south to Saratoga Harness, where a final pre-Coronavirus lockdown card was raced the afternoon of March 22, with extra time between every few races for paddock area disinfection. Other major US tracks had already suspended their seasons, with one of the last holdouts, Pompano Park, cancelling from March 18 onward. March 23, all the harness tracks available through the Horseplayer Interactive ADW site were cancelled, even Australian Tabcorp Park Menangle.
Friday, March 27, Cal Expo was the only harness venue operating. The Sacramento, CA track handled over $700,000, which it surpassed when it broke the million-dollar mark the following night. The California holdout was supposed to continue racing until April 25, but on April 1, Cal Expo abruptly cancelled its Wednesday card hours before post time. It had been racing with enhanced biosecurity protocols in place, and had just been approved to move its Friday and Saturday evening cards to earlier post times on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to better synch with the schedules of East Coast harness players. Unfortunately the Sacramento Health Department, allegedly urged by anti-racing protesters, intervened to bring down the curtain on the meet.
What’s next? The 2020 season is uncharted territory, with no specific calls from government to shut down any Canadian racetracks. Each venue or association must make its own decisions about how to safely balance public health and the optics of continuing to race, with the benefits of offering live racing to an online audience starved for harness product. Several racetracks, including Pompano, Hawthorne, and Cal Expo, have continued to provide backstretch stabling and access to their tracks for training purposes. This represents the important argument that the Australian RSPCA advanced when that country’s racing appeared threatened: Racehorses need care and exercise, regardless of whether pari-mutuel racing is happening now or at a future date. This is a vital consideration for the Maritime tracks as well. May everyone stay healthy, and may the sport outrace the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.