PEI horse owner Wade Peconi of Stanchel, PEI has been in the game for a long time with some success having won a Governors Plate in Summerside with Serious Damage, a recent CDP overnight night with the good mare Private Di p, 1:58:1 and having developed a number of stakes winners like multiple Atlantic Sire Stake Trot standout Paymenowpaymelater t, 1:59:4h who won 8 of 9 Atlantic Sire Stake events at two and three banking $14,200 as a freshman and $16,700 at three. In his three yeear old campaign, Paymenowpaymelater was the best in the region winning the Atlantic Breeders Crown by open lengths.
As good as the “Paymenow horse”, he had huge shoes to fill as his older brother Buddy Hally ,t, 3, 1:53:4 had already distinguished himself in the Ontario Sire Stakes program winning the $100,000 Grass Roots championship final in 2:01.2 over the Grand River half-mile track. At three, Buddy Hally earned another $185,000 winning a couple of lucrative gold Events. Since then Buddy has changed hands, now has a record to 1:52:3 at The Meadowlands and is still going strong. In 2019, Buddy campaigned primarily on the tough Ohio circuit winning eight times while banking almost $60,000 and pushing his bankroll to more than $650,000. Naturally Hally’s racing career and pedigree caught Peconi’s attention and since he owned Paymenowpaymelater, he quietly followed the racing career of Incredibility (by Northern Bailey), the second foal of Credibility who had to her credit Buddy Hally t, 3, 1:52:3 and the third foal of the dam Paymenowpaymelater, t, 1:59:4; it wasn’t much of a career to follow as she had issues and finished her brief career with a qualifying time of 2:06. Credibility also had a number of trot colts like Mr Bower (by Meadowagogo), Mr Shanahan, but none could match the success of two of her first three foals. It didn’t turn Peconi away from Incredibility, the full sister to Paymenowpaymelater, who he felt might make a nice broodmare.
Credibility (by New York sire Credit Winner) had been purchased as a weanling by Blaine MacPherson of Howmac Farms, Reg MacPherson, Wayne MacRae and Don Smith at the Harrisburg Mixed Sale in 2004 taken back to PEI and raised at HowmacFarms. As a two year old, she was sent to Montague, PEI trot specialist Ralph Annear who qualified her in August at The CDP. The partners sent her to New York in the care of Bill Andrews where she banked $25,000 and finished her three year old season with $105,000 lifetime.
When it came to breeding Credibility , Blaine MacPherson noticed that a breeding to Angus Hall was offered in a benefit for injured and up and coming Ontario based horseman Kurt Hughes, and that’s how the breeding to hot sire Angus Hall came about. The mare was sent to Earl Watts’ Windemere Farms and in the Spring she delivered an Angus Hall colt called Buddy Hally.
As a two year old Buddy Hally won for driver Brian MacPhee at Summerside for trainer Earl Watts and was sent to Greg McNair in Ontario. By this time, Don Smith wanted out of the partnership and sold his share to McNair who enjoyed the ride as Hally took a record of 1:53:4 in Ontario and has now earned to date in the vicinity of $650,000. There was plenty of interest in the second foal Incredibility (by Northern Bailey) who was purchased by Don Smith and sent to trainer Tom Weatherbie. By the end of her three year old season, the best she showed was a qualifying line of 2:07 as she was plagued with one lingering problem after another. Eventually, Wade Peconi purchased the mare with Earl Watts who later sold his share to Peconi. As it turned out, it was great piece of business by Peconi.
The third foal was the above mentioned Paymenowpaymelater, a standout here in the Maritimes, a multiple stakes winner at two and three and a dominant player in the trot stakes taking a record of 1:59:4 with $64,000 in the bank. Eventually Credibility was sold to breeders Eldred Nicholson and Pet Buchananan who raised a number of foals with Toronto Maple Leafs ties like Mr Bower and Mr Shanahan
Peconi bred Incredibility to Muscle Mass and the resulting foal was Lovedbythemasses who was raised in Stanchel and sent to trainer Ed Peconi Jr, his cousin, who is the trainer and Nicholas Peconi.
In his first three attempts to qualify in June, 2019 in Ontario, Lovedbythhemasses made breaks but on July 13,he qualified in 2:02 at Kawartha Downs for driver Doug Hie and trainer Ed Peconi. One week later at the same Peterborough track, Lovedbythemasses won a $22,800 Ontario Grass Roots event and the following start he was sent to Mohawk and another Grass Roots event. In this one ,Mike Saftic was at the controls as the colt posted a sharp 1:57:3 score, a lifetime best, getting home in 28 and change and with plenty in reserve. He repeated again in 1:57 and change for Saftic and earned enough points to guarantee a spot in the $75,000 Grass Roots final,October 5th at Mohawk.
In the finale, Lovedbythemasses cruised to the front and toyed with the field winning as he pleased in 1:55:4, another new lifetime best trotting home in a swift 27:4. In seven starts, Lovedbythemassees posted 5 wins, a second and a third and banked $88,000 for the campaign.
As one might expect, big things are expected from Lovedbythemasses who was never really extended in any of his seven Ontario starts. The owners have turned down big money for this colt and judging by the durability of Buddy Hally, he’ll likely be staying with the Peconi boys.
