Hot on the heels of another 'let's cut some funding to horse racing' announcement - we have to (again) ask the question 'What have we done - as an industry - to help ourselves?'... Recently Governor Tom Wolf, of Pennsylvania, came out with a plan to divert more than $200M - destined for horse racing purses and breeders’ awards - to education for people in need.
I've said it before and I'll say it again. Horse racing is a real tough game anywhere right now... There are two provinces in Canada, at this time, with relatively new grandstands and barn areas at each of their harness tracks... P.E.I., being one of them, will hold 100 race days in 2020 - split between Summerside and Charlottetown... Alberta, being the other, will hold 97 harness days - split between Calgary, Edmonton and Lacombe... So it's been fairly new digs at these locations and still - it's been very tough to attract big crowds on a regular basis and very tough to expect the horse population to grow (or even remain status quo) with 100 race days or less over 12 months. *At this particular point in time - on the 2020 calendar - you cannot watch a live horse race in either province.
I'm very happy to be busy at the Raceway in London this time of year. We race 125 days over an 8 month span (October 1 to May 31) and we know we can't bring in the big crowds on race days - being a winter track, but we sure as hell go after the simulcast market. Just going with a very random race day here - let's take a final Friday in January... On the Friday of 2010 - The Raceway had 12 races and $102,462 was bet ($10,246 per race)… That same Friday in 2020 - The Raceway had 10 races and $309,850 was bet ($30,985 per race)…
It's no secret that I'm a numbers guy. When I left Alberta, back in 2013, I had never heard of the racing expression 'driving the handle'... Working, in London, with 'then-Racing Manager' Greg Blanchard and learning very soon that NOT going on post time was actually a good thing - *for the bet... I can remember horses going behind the gate in Alberta and I was actually proud to say, *then, that we were one of the few racing jurisdictions, in North America, that actually raced at post time. Every 17 minutes - horses went behind the starting gate and it's quite possible that there was never any real 'placement' of those races to find a 'sweet pot' in the simulcast market. In other words - I'm not sure if there was much thought given, then, to see if we were actually going 'head to head' against other tracks at the exact same time...
If a track wants to care about wagering - then why would they want to go 'head to head' with another track at the same exact time. Sometimes you just have to, but more often than not - tracks can find that 'sweet spot' in the simulcast market. When you're all alone in the market and then happen to 'drag' a few extra minutes to capitalize on that particular 'sweet spot' - and then you see a huge wagering number on that particular race - it really is a great feeling!
I had a message from a horseman during a race night, here, recently... "Hi Sugar - just wondering how come we run minutes past post time, before the first race, all the time?"... And my reply was simple... "I'd say it's our Team trying to find the best possible spot to start things up... There's plenty of simulcast traffic tonight - plus we're on TVG... Did you not think that the $45K wager, on our Friday night opener, was HUGE?"
They still didn't like my reasoning apparently, because the reply I got back was... "Let me know when the purse money goes up because we bet more... The last time I checked - the race office said never - because we are controlled by the government."
So here we are putting up the big numbers and still - we'll get that kind of feedback... And there's more... "Why are we going with 9-horse fields?"... "Why are we going with 1-1/16M races?"... "Why are we taking 3 to 4 hours to run off 10 races?"... "Why, why, why?"... We ALL have to work together and TRY to get behind one another - in this industry - for it to continue to go forward.
And of course we get it - that horse people would like to see the benefits of a big wager. We, as a track, would like to see the benefits too... Maybe someday - instead of racing 125 days over 8 months - we'll get to race 200 days over 12 months in London... Maybe that will be the incentive for doing - what we do - here at The Raceway... But that's just wishful thinking for now... And for now - sitting back - doing things the same old-same old way does not appear to be helping anyone in this industry. The easy way out is to do the same thing over and over... And how could anyone expect things to get any better - if that's the case at race tracks?
"But we've never done that before..." should absolutely be thrown out of any horse racing conversation going forward. Look around you at any racetrack and/or off-track-betting site... How's the crowd and how's the bet? It can't be a Camluck Classic, or Gold Cup and Saucer or Mid-Summer Classic day or night, at the races, all the time... What have we done - as an industry - to help ourselves? Think about it...
