Breaking: Fire at Tyne Valley Rink Community Sports Centre
Jillian Trainor
Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019
Updated 5 hrs ago

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre received extensive damage caused by a fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Dec. 29. The cause is currently unknown. Melissa Heald photo

A fire at the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre broke out in the early morning hours of Dec. 29. Firefighters are currently on scene, but the building has been suffered extensive damage.
