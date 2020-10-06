· Anyone considering doing burning should check the Fire Weather Index (https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/feature/fire-weather-index-fwi#/home/FireWeather/FireWeather) and local wind speeds.
· Keep fires small and if possible, burn in a contained fire pit or an approved outdoor burning structure.
· Have adequate water and fire suppression tools on hand (shovels, rakes, brooms, etc.).
· Have enough help on hand to control your fire.
· Keep a charged phone nearby to call 911 if the fire escapes.
- Continuously patrol the burn area and once you are finished for the day, ensure the fire is completely out.
