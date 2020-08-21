Western Hospital’s Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) will be closed over four nights that began Thursday.
The CEC will be closed the evenings of Aug. 20-23, from 8 pm - 8 am.
The closure is due to a temporary lack of registered nurse coverage, said Health PEI in a news release issued Thursday evening.
Health PEI also wanted to remind Islanders that the Emergency Department at Western Hospital will remain open from 8 am - 8 pm.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest;
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath;
- Experiencing abdominal pain;
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness;
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone;
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting; or
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
If anyone has any health concerns or needs immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.
