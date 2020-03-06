STEWART, Contance (Connie) The death occurred at the Kings County Memorial Hospital on March 3, 2020 of Constance (Connie) Stewart, nee Beaton, of Commercial Road and formerly of Belle River. Loving wife of Winston. Lovingly remembered by children Donna (Derick) Hobbs, Debra (Trent) Booker and Justin (Rachel); and six grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Peter & Marion (Smith) Beaton; sisters Verlie and Mary; brother Marshall; and brother-in-law Earle Cantello. Resting at Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River for visitation on Friday, March 6 from 7-9 pm. Funeral service from the Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 7 at 1:00 pm. Interment later in Caledonia Cemetery. Donations may be made in Connie's memory to The Free Church of Scotland Cemetery, Belle River. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com

