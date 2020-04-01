Traditionally, Grade 12 students covet the last couple of months of school knowing their lives will be forever changed once they receive their diploma and make their way into a whole new life.
“It is hitting a little hard for us because we were not prepared to not be going back to school after March Break,” Souris Regional grad student Jenna Croucher said.
When Jenna left school on March 13 she was tired and ready for a break. Now she, like many of her classmates, are missing their school family.
“Until you are in your last year together you don’t realize how much spending every single day together means,” the 17-year-old from Souris said.
COVID-19 mitigation measures have closed schools for the foreseeable future or at least until May 11, according to the province.
Many grad and school spirit activities scheduled for the month of March were cancelled.
Jenna wonders about other activities, such as prom and graduation, that were to be part of the celebrations.
“We are still holding onto a slim chance we might get back,” Jenna said.
In speaking with some of her peers Jenna said the mood is one of uncertainty.
“It’s hard.”
“We recognize post secondary schools in PEI will be forgiving with marks, but we don’t know about out of province schools - we are really missing that hands-on learning.
“It is tough to try to learn how to do things online without the help of teachers.”
The online tools sent out by the Department of Education last week were good in some regards, but irrelevant in others.
“The well-being (modules) are good, but I completed my math last semester so the math tools were of no use to me,” Jenna said.
Still, she wonders what online learning will look like when new measures are released this week, especially in households with multiple students and one computer.
Jenna is thankful teachers are doing what they can.
Keeping in touch with friends, albeit virtually, has been a saving grace, she added.
