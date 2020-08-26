We have grown into a spoiled society in regards to food choices.
Not so many years ago consumers would longingly await warm spring sunshine to ripen locally grown strawberries.
Nowadays, the ripe red fruit is available year round from a variety of sources.
Hence in light of a potential ‘second wave’ of the pandemic the fear of a food shortage has come into play.
Choices could be drastically pruned back. In fact, it could liken to the toilet paper fiasco. Hoarders hoard.
As it stands now consumers have the luxury of randomly choosing what nationality of food they put on their dinner plates.
The ingredients are at our fingertips. It could be Thai, Mexican, Chinese, Cajun or what have you. The process is as simple as going to the grocery store and purchasing items shipped to PEI from around the globe.
If you’re willing to pay the price you can experience any culture’s culinary delights without even leaving PEI.
Still we whine if the store’s inventory lacks specific imported fruits or vegetables we sometimes can’t even pronounce without consultation with Google.
We are indeed coddled by overindulgence.
Life wasn’t always that generous though.
People once ate what they grew on the farm or in the gardens, basically what could be acquired locally.A limited variety of veggies and fruit were stored and with some luck the supply would last over the winter months.
Deep freezes eventually came into play and while the variety of foods remained pretty much the same the process of preserving was heightened.
True, life isn’t as simple as meat and potatoes anymore. Dietary demands are multitudinous and food safety,additives and contamination are ongoing concerns.
Invariably current times are challenging for individuals and for food banks too. Supplies are limited for everyone.
The federal government recently kicked in $50 million to help stock food bank shelves.The COVID crisis has shut down much of the restaurant and hos- pitality industry creating surplus- es of fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat and seafood.
As stressful as the past six months have been there’s something to be said about the lessons being learned amidst all of this.
A whole new appreciation has surfaced for schools and their teachers and staff; essential workers at all levels in the community and the availability of merchandise and food.
The takeaway is fundamental: be grateful for what you had, what you currently have and accept the challenge of compromise.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada. com
