Just how far would you go to get an ice cream? Seems like a simple enough question. Here on PEI the answer should be ‘not very far’. No matter where you are on the Island there is an ice cream shop,commercial or mom-and-pop operation,a dairy bar,a bakery with ice cream,restaurants galore,all with ice cream,supermarkets, convenience stores,heck even the gardening centre I go to has a great ice cream shop.It’s literally available everywhere. So why did I travel 354 kilometres, and come up empty?
It all started with a text from my stepdaughter Jessie containing a photo of a ‘Freak Shake’. Those who are familiar with this item know it comes from the Cherry on Top Creamery,located at the East Point Lighthouse. I had to have one. This isn’t an endorsement of this establishment. I couldn’t do that.I wanted to,but 354 kilometres later, couldn’t. So what happened?
We booked a beautiful cottage in Little Harbour just outside Souris for a two night,three day staycation. Distance from our place to the cottage was 91 kilometres. What a beautiful part of the Island. The view from our cottage looking at the Northumberland Strait was terrific.Shortly after our arrival we headed out for something to eat and ended up in North Lake. Total distance from the cottage to North Lake was 19 kilometres. After eating at the North Lake Boathouse Harbour Eatery,we took a 10 kilometre drive up to the East Point Lighthouse,home of ‘colliding tides’, the spectacular lighthouse built in 1867, a cute little gift shop and the creamery, home of Jessie’s Freak Shake photo. It was Monday. The creamery lists their hours as daily from 10 am to 7 pm. At 5:30 I entered the shop and there it was ... a sign that read "All scooped out, closed today, open again tomorrow". No Freak Shake, or any ice cream for that matter on this visit. It was 19 kilometres back to the cottage.
Next day it was a little drizzly and damp so we had a low maintenance day at the cottage. We saw the MS Madeleine in the distance making her way to Souris from the Magdalen Islands.Late that afternoon,we decided we’d make the 42 kilometre drive from the cottage to eat in Cardigan at Clam Diggers. Great meal. When we finished I checked my watch and it was 5:40. Cherry on Top is open until 7. How far to East Point I wondered? Sixty-two kilo- metres.Yes, I know I was within minutes of many great ice cream places and close to Montague,but,you know,it was‘only’ a 45 minute drive to Freak Shake city. We were off. Just as we passed by the cottage, it started raining. Pouring actually. Really pouring.A lesser man would have just turned back.I was determined. Heather was, well, amused.
Finally we arrived back at the Cherry on Top Creamery at the East Point Lighthouse. Still pouring.We’re the only car. For miles. Heather indicates she is not coming in, something about the pouring rain, but brightens my spirits when she says she can see someone inside. Yes, they’re not closed! I dash in and the lady in the gift shop, immediately sensing I’m not the souvenir buying type, asks me if I’m there for ice cream.Yes,I am.
Long story short. No Freak Shake. No ice cream ...again. There was a freezer problem and the Creamery was closed for repairs and not opening until Friday.I made the walk of shame back to the truck and headed the 19 kilometres back to the cottage. Quiet drive back. On Wednesday we headed the 91 kilometres back home. If you add it all up, I drove 354 kilometres on our staycation. We had some great meals, great views and great exploring. What we did not have was ice cream. But hey, I still want to get my ‘Freak’ on,and it’s only a 110 kilometre drive from the house to go back, and clearly for me, that’s nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.