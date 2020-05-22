A 37-year-old Kings County man was arrested early this morning following a report of shots being fired on St Mary’s Road east.
Police responded to the incident shortly after midnight Thursday. No injuries were reported.
RCMP from both Kings and Queens Districts responded to the call along with a police dog service. An officer operating a drone was also present.
The man was arrested shortly before the Emergency Response Team, a tactical unit of the RCMP, arrived on the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
