The Bluefin Restaurant in Souris was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening.
Charlene Outhouse, who has been an employee at the landmark business since the doors were opened 40 years ago, was tearful as she stood by watching the building be reduced to rubble.
“I am just so devastated,” Ms Outhouse said describing the loss she felt of not only the physical building, but of the space where staff and locals felt very much at home.
“We are all like a big family.”
No one was in the building when Souris Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Campbell drove by and discovered smoke coming out of the exterior of the building located on Federal Avenue, said Fire Chief Colin LaVie.
“By the time I arrived (which was a matter of minutes) smoke and flames were coming through the back of the building,” Mr LaVie said.
Initially the chief sent three members into the building but when the fire went up into the attic the situation was quickly reassessed.
“I pulled them back out and we knew it was going to have to be an outside attack,” he added.
In the streets surrounding the fire residents gathered, many bringing water and food to the more than three dozen fire fighters.
RCMP and Island EMS blocked off a large portion of Main Street to traffic to allow access to more fire hydrants.
For several hours members of the Souris department along with Eastern Kings and St Peter’s Fire departments surrounded the structure hosing it down from every angle possible. The decision was made to bring in an excavator to tear down part of the structure in the centre for better access.
An adjacent house, less that 30 feet away from the structure was also continually hosed down throughout the ordeal.
There was no damage to that structure and tenants were able to return through the night.
The restaurant was closed at the time the fire broke out and had been since Sunday as owner Amber Jenkins was only open for take out with reduced hours due to COVID19 restrictions.
“It was a landmark for sure,” Mr LaVie who is also the MLA for Souris- Elmira said.
“There are a lot of memories in that building.”
“It is sad for everyone and a big loss to the community.”
Ms Jenkins was unavailable to speak to the Graphic until later today.
Provincial Fire Marshals were on scene throughout the evening and returned this morning.
Streets leading the area are currently barricaded.
Hours after news of the fire was heard a gofundme campaign was set up.
