Recently I saw an advertisement on TV, issued by our federal government, that I found very offensive.
The ad begins with a little girl’s voice beautifully singing our national anthem, O Canada. The next part is what I am taking issue with. The flag appears and begins sliding up the screen and in place of the lovely Maple Leaf in the centre they have placed a red house.
I was dismayed and wondered what the message could be. Well, the message was the one we have heard all along, ‘Stay Home’.
The Maple Leaf has been proudly flown over our country and many others as athletes have stood on podiums to receive medals, and our veterans have been honoured for their bravery in wartime, etc. So, the flag is recognized globally as a symbol of our rights and freedoms here in Canada.
When did we change our focus?
Maybe to our elected government officials a house is representative of safety, warmth and comfort but for the many women and children suffering domestic abuse at this time, a house is a symbol of mental cruelty, physical abuse and desperation.
My advice to our federal government is this: please do not desecrate our iconic national flag to spread your message of propaganda to hurting people.
Cindy Bell,
Guernsey Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.