Acouple of things on my mind today,and we start off with ‘Breaking News’ ...
After previous failures, I have new grass.
Like a proud papa, I have welcomed every new blade that adorns the lawn right now with a sense of pride and accomplishment. The sprinkler battles, the hose connections, the morning and evening waterings, the unflattering photographs ... all worth it.
Sure, there is still a long way to go, and I’m hoping for lots more to pop up, but it’s
nonetheless a sense of accomplishment, knowing how all the hours I’ve spent watering, and moving sprinklers around, and establishing new watering patterns on the fly, have resulted in actual grass.
However, I did have occasion to question my watering methods late last week.
A good friend, who had just had some day surgery mere hours earlier, and was clearly still feeling the effects of her post-surgery medication, was FaceTiming with Heather. She was home, recovering, and mentioned she had just read my article about lawn watering and my suggestion that it was impossible to move the sprinklers without getting wet. Heather brought me into the conversation at this point, and that’s when our friend inexplicably belted out “why didn’t you just ‘kink’ the hose”? I was stunned for several reasons.
First, you’re recovering from day surgery and decide to read my column? Second, you’ve come up with a reasonable question about my actions, all the while feeling just a bit loopy from the meds?
The worst part was that I, completely not on medication of any kind, couldn’t come up with my usual quick response.To me,at that moment, ‘kinking’ the hose kind of made sense. Until the next day,when it hit me. How do you get close enough to the sprinkler to ‘kink’ the hose without getting wet in the first place, and then, how do you ‘unkink’ the hose, once the sprinkler is moved, without get- ting wet? Ah ha. And there it is. You can’t. Last night’s answer, the next day. I demanded a retraction on FaceTime.
Moving on.
Are you surprised at all of some of the things we’re running out of on store
shelves? Early this summer, while helping to build a deck, I discovered getting wood could be an issue. This week at the grocery store, I noticed sanitized wipes were cleaned out again as were the packages of napkins, but both of those shortages I put down to kids going back to school. Being short of Liquid Plumber however, caught me off guard. I wondered what the ... and then it hit me. This must be somehow related to the shortage of toilet paper months earlier.
Have you been to the liquor store lately? While stocking up on some storm wine, I noticed several kinds of wine were completely sold out. Not just a few, but enough to take notice. The cashier told me they were having supply problems with some brands. Funny how it’s always the good inexpensive ones.
Here’s another one that caught me by surprise. The ink in our printer ran out, and I had to zip over and pick up a couple new cartridges.
Upon arrival, the massive display in front of me was half empty. Luckily, I was able to locate the cartridges we needed and bought an extra just in case this shortage continued. I asked at the checkout why so many cartridges were out of stock, and it seems that since UPEI went to online learning, students have required more ink cartridges than would be normal, and thus the resulting shortages. If there was just some way to ‘kink’ the ink in those things ...
