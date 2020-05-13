Island fiddler Marsha Weeks has just written an inspired jig for Dr. Heather Morrison, who is the province’s chief medical health officer.
Richard Wood has recorded it on video and has given it to peifiddlers.com to post on our home page under “Tunes to Try at Home”. Be sure to check it out, it will raise your spirits and get your toes tapping! Sheet music is posted for anyone who wants to try it.
Amy Swenson,
PEI Fiddlers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.