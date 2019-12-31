Members of Georgetown and Montague Councils have expressed concern about the need for more housing in their communities.
Montague Mayor Arnold Wightman called a public meeting at which officials of the PEI Housing Authority were on hand to explain what forms of assistance are available for the house builder or buyer.
The date was September 26, 1973.
Much has changed in the passing of 46 years but at the same time some challenges have remained the same or are on replay.
Three Rivers, at that time, was merely a conjecture germinating in the minds of municipal leaders but it was far from gaining blanket acceptance.
The region has since changed exponentially since then but a housing crisis once again stands at the front of the line.
Reports at the time stated most people in the province were in the lower and middle income levels. Therefore financing a home through a mortgage wasn’t likely within many annual incomes well below $10,000.
Co-op housing schemes had proven successful but it was a hard way to build a home with almost all of the work being done by the member themselves. That said, many would not have owned a home had they not joined the group. Co-op housing was open to any group whose individual income was less than $8,500 a year.
A PEI Housing Authority also provided second mortgages which were written off over a five-year period. If conditions were met, this money was not repaid by the home owner.
It was suggested at the time that the provincial government put increased funding into the need and consider increasing the eligible income level. Construction costs were spiralling and an increasing demand for rental accommodations was felt in many small Island communities.
When all is said and done a shortage of housing isn’t new to PEI.
Tobacco, in the 1960s/70s, was a lucrative crop and labourers from out of the province were brought in to grow and harvest the crops when sufficient help couldn’t be sourced locally. The situation got so bad some farmers were losing their crops for want of man/woman power.
One of the issues that arose from this was providing workers with accommodations. Some farms provided bunk houses or room and board, others did not, hence the need increased.
That takes us to today. PEI has plenty to offer newcomers but the proverbial carrot withers when it comes to the search for housing.
That’s just one of many challenges facing the province in 2020.
The ramifications of the Northern Pulp closure will echo throughout the province as those in the forestry industry and sawmills calculate their futures.
PEI, however, has a history of surviving.
The year 2019 saw post-tropical storm named Dorian slam into PEI. High winds knocked down trees causing power outages to thousands of Island homes. But we were fortunate. Before it reached the Maritimes, the same storm, as a powerful hurricane, devastated the Bahamas.
We also saw a change in government. Unlike the turbulent politics spouted daily from south of the border Islanders have renewed hope with a change in leadership.
Everything has a time and place and if we had a crystal ball we might see that we will rise against all challenges.
