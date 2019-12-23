Kudos to McDonald’s for excellent customer service regarding disabled persons’ access.
Recently McDonald’s in Montague was lobbied with letters and photos to transfer a set of push-button door opening equipment to facilitate access by physically challenged individuals arriving via the parking lot entrance. The automatic door operators had been installed on another inconveniently located entrance and was rarely used by patrons.
They did agree and carried out the work expeditiously and an electrician recently completed the necessary work.
Often folks think big corporations do not really listen to their customers. McDonald’s Montague management and the people up the line deserve a big pat on the back for responding very quickly to make access more convenient and safer for those with mobility challenges. Thank you for listening.
Ray Brow,
Georgetown Royalty
