World Water Day on March 22 was an opportunity to celebrate water and to raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis.
Prince Edward Island has a special reason to celebrate this year: in the past few months, Stratford and Cornwall have become Blue Communities. Blue Communities are municipalities that pass resolutions which recognize water and sanitation as human rights, agree to phase out and ban the sale and use of bottled water in municipal facilities and at municipal events, and commit to keeping water and wastewater services in public hands. A project of the Council of Canadians and CUPE, it is an important way to protect water for the common good.
The adoption of a water commons framework to address climate change, pollution, degradation, depletion and privatization at the community level is crucial in the global struggle to preserve water and ensure fair access for all. In this global health crisis, we are particularly aware of the importance of clean water to communities in fighting this pandemic.
Congratulations to Stratford and Cornwall for their inspiring leadership. We look forward to Charlottetown, Summerside and other municipalities and organizations taking this step soon.
Mary Cowper-Smith,
Council of Canadians –
PEI Chapter
