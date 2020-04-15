It’s difficult to fathom why anyone would sign a petition requesting the province to shorten the delay in opening recreational fishing, and then state publicly they planned to fish - delay or not.
Verbal blasts of disappointment, anger and frustration spewed onto social media last week after a delay from the traditional April 15 to June 1 was announced.
In protest, as of midday Sunday, 3,912, people had signed a petition earmarked for government. More names were being added by the minute.
Anglers are asking government to reduce the closure to May 1st, “a much more acceptable date that coincides with our provincial neighbour Nova Scotia’s decision.
“The Prince Edward Island government has rushed this decision and went well beyond what’s acceptable to Island anglers,” the petition goes on to say. “If the season is delayed until June 1st it will effectively cancel our most productive time of year for trout fishing, something thousands of PEI anglers live for,” it reads.
Emotions within PEI’s family of fishers are as taut as the mightiest braided line. But some crossed a line by challenging fisheries officers to find them, and then fine them at their favourite fishing holes on April 15.
Others lamented it was their ‘right’ to start fishing on April 15.
Well, recreational fishing is not a right, it is a privilege - no different than driving a car - obtaining a license for both is a privilege to be respected and appreciated.
Certainly there was disappointment, and I admit I had my own little pity party while I cleaned up my tackle box and sorted my hooks. Like many others, I schedule vacation at this time of the year with the sole purpose of wetting a line at daybreak on that first day. It’s well known too that from mid-April through to May is the ideal time to land the big ones.
But concessions these days are the norm since COVID-19 reared its threatening head. Stay home orders have obviously proven effective in that there are no known cases of community spread on PEI yet.
Certainly Islanders are weary of not being able to get out and about with friends and family. Recognizing special occasions are reduced to minimal gatherings of family - those you live with daily. Everyone misses social gatherings, and fishing is a sociable sport.
But this is life - for the time being. Eventually, routines will be restored.
In these trying times tempers often surface. After all, the situation is enough to test the grit of the most patient.
However, the province has had to make many tough decisions for the benefit of all; this one is no different. If fishing in April puts even one person’s well-being in jeopardy then set your poles down, take a deep breath and let maturity, compassion and common sense lead the way.
(1) comment
Ms. Moore,
I am not a person who enjoys fishing. However I think that the decision to delay the season has to be justified, as in any case that government curtails peoples rights. Just why is this happening?What is the reason.Personally I think it would be more beneficial to the mental health of Islanders who have been 'locked down'. Fishing by nature is basically a solitary sport. Non gathering other than families.This is not an environment that is conducive to the spread of the deadly virus.Let people know the true reason. I think it has more to do with power and control and the distrust of Fisheries Officials. They do not wish to be out policing in case of exposure to the virus. Understood but what does it say about the trust factor in Islanders at a time when they have been trusted and proven to be responsible citizens. Common sense says Stand down Fisheries officers Islanders CAN be trusted to follow rules.
Paul Smitz.
