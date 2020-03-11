Look around: you don’t have to travel into Charlottetown or to other large centres to find car/truck dealerships; grocery stores both big and small are within reasonable distances; businesses that provide essential services and others offering a cornucopia of merchandise are also close at hand.
All of these services exist in rural PEI because of ongoing support they receive from consumers; from minimum wage earners to those on the higher end of the pay scale.
Among those purchasers are fishermen and women, the folks who drive half ton trucks for work and leisure and buy groceries from local stores to pack their lunches for the day’s work on the water. They are committed to local economies across the province and that envelops both rural and urban communities.
The value of the fisheries to the PEI economy exceeds $590 million. Not exactly small fry.
Among those breadwinners are skilled lobster and crab fishers, mussel farmers, oyster harvesters and all who earn their living from the water.
We do see some smaller businesses come and go but the people who make up the fisheries have a gargantuan investment in their trade and for the most part, they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
The results of their efforts are easy to find. On your next visit to the grocery store check out the offerings of fish. There is cod, halibut, lobster in many forms, salmon and other species available. It is made possible by fishers, the men and women whose workplace may or may not offer stiff winds, choppy waters and uncertain prices for their product.
Regardless of the weather these people wake up and go to work in their respective seasons. It matters not if they don’t feel up to the task they must check their traps, nets and socks because it is an obligation of respect for their resources that in recent years have been bountiful.
The next time you see a fisherman driving a shiny truck you might want to ponder what it’s like to go to work and not have any idea what you’ll be paid, or if in fact you will see anything for your efforts and heady financial investment.
These shepherds of the sea all too often get a bum rap. The public all too often envies their lifestyle and material possessions while at the same time turning a blind eye to the fact we all profit from their investment.
Fisheries is the focus of B Section this week. Enjoy.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
