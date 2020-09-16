As someone who works in the news world, I try to make a point to consume various mediums the news is delivered in.
A relatively new format comes in the form of podcasts. Many large news agencies have daily offerings running five days a week.
Last week I was listening to a podcast talking about the case of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African American from Kenosha, Wisconsin, who was shot seven times in the back.
The facts of what happened to Mr Blake are horrendous to say the least. He was walking away from police officers. There were two with guns drawn on him in an aggressive manner. As he went to enter his vehicle, where his children were, one officer grabbed him by his shirt and shot him.
Again, the facts in this matter and what was shown in a video that circulated are horrifying.
One important thing to note is Mr Blake is still alive. He is in hospital, paralyzed from the waist down, his life is changed forever but he is still alive.
In the opening moments of this podcast, it talked about the “killing of Jacob Blake.” I thought I had heard it wrong, listened again to the beginning and confirmed what I had heard. It makes one wonder why that mistake happened?
Could it be a simple, honest mistake? Maybe. There is still something that led writers to come to that error. In the past few years there have been numerous cases of black people who were shot and killed.
The precedent this mistake creates is disturbing. An assumption that a black man shot by police was killed shows the sad state we are in right now.
Now that we are seeing evidence of black people being racialized, shot and killed on video, it seems these stories are being adopted as part of a normal way of life.
Having yet another story of a black person being shot isn’t normal. It’s horrific, racist and disturbing.
Sean MacDougall
