Let’s get one thing out in the open. More than likely the world is going to see a second wave of COVID-19. How it will look and when it will arrive is something far less easier to answer.
The provincial government has proposed some amendments to the Emergency Measures Act in anticipation of a second wave of the virus hitting PEI. The changes they are looking for are quite far-reaching.
The amendment would allow the provincial government to change or suspend enacting legislation while there is a state of emergency and up to 90 days afterward. This means government would be able to stop or change legislation with a catch. The power would have to be in public interest, which could be open to interpretation. While these are our elected officials, the precondition would be decided by the lieutenant governor, an appointed official.
The precondition needs to be more specific if the provincial government wants additional powers during a second wave.
Currently the Island has reported no deaths, severe cases or community spread of COVID-19.
It’s understandable to be as prepared as possible for a second wave of this virus which has all but rendered many of us quarantined and powerless. A seizure of power like this can’t be acceptable under vague terms.
Sean MacDougall
