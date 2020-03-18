No hockey - that makes it real - the final straw in daily cancellations and disruptions to our day-to-day routines.
Rather than agonize over the loss of the familiar it might be a good time to seize the opportunity to reflect on some positives.
After all we are resilient Islanders whose star-studded reputation is based on caring for neighbours and sharing when we can.
There’s nothing to be gained by fear, which is in part instinct, part learned and part taught. For that reason it’s important to show today’s youth, by our own actions, that we can cope with challenges such as the COVID-19 virus.
Youth are disappointed hockey, other sports and activities are cancelled during a now extended March Break. The situation also leaves many parents at loose ends.
Travel plans were made, agendas were fine tuned and now doors repeatedly slam shut.
Well, this is life. Disappointments pop up now and again although not to the extent of what we are seeing now.
Perhaps see it as a learning curve to show children how to create a Plan B. Children mirror adult’s reactions. Deal with it and get on with the privileged lives we are blessed to have.
We are not a Third World country. We enjoy conveniences on a daily basis. We have the resources to do our best in light of this global situation. Fresh water, for example isn’t an issue, nor is electricity, heat or food, thanks to food banks, compassionate friends and neighbours and the means to fend for ourselves. The small fraction of amenities we take for granted for granted are envied by less privileged countries around the globe.
If your mind is set on worrying about trivial things pause a moment and think of the stress inflicted on small businesses as they do their best to cope in this volatile time; think of the lobster fishermen facing uncertain prices and markets in the coming spring fishery; think of the emergency personnel who put their own wellbeing at risk each time they respond to a call to help others and the nurses and doctors who are front and centre.
Let your day be fueled by gratitude - appreciation for those around you who are ready, willing and able to help.
It likens to living in a twilight zone and the issue may test public mettle but there’s nothing to be gained by fearing the unknown.
Whatever the outcome we have the reassurance that Islanders will come together and like the warmth of a woolen blanket compassion will soothe our souls.
Stay well folks and let’s all look out for one another.
(1) comment
Oh, Heather, you got this bang on! Your readers have come to expect nothing less.
As always, thanks for being positive and letting your common sense shine brightly.
Mary Peardon
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.