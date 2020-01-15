Avid bird watcher Edna MacMaster of Montague was thrilled to see a red cardinal at her backyard feeder. She first spotted the cardinal, which is rare in these parts, in October and has had additional sightings since. Ms MacMaster is at work in daylight hours so she hasn’t had time to closely monitor her feathered friend’s visits. Another exciting visitor to her back yard was an albino Finch. Edna MacMaster photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.