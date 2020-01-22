Scott MacPherson was well versed on the past and the present and would ungrudgingly share his prophecies of the future with all who’d lend an ear.
Scott passed away at the Riverview Manor on Friday, January 17 at age 83.
He invested a great deal of time and energy to fill the pages of wisdom catalogued within his intellect.
Back a number of decades ago Scott was hired on to edit The Graphic’s sister publication, The Island Farmer. He was confident in embracing this chapter of his working life. He was as well versed in the politics of the industry as he was learned in the often painstaking hands-on labour critical for success in the industry.
Now most of us have a nemesis and Scott’s was the rapidly changing technology necessary to put a publication such as the Island Farmer together.
Regrettably for us, he would have none of it. Not that he was incapable of learning the intricacies of computers, he was simply in tune with his personal priorities and respected them first and foremost.
One of those priorities was trout fishing.
Scott was adept at the sport and eager to groom others who, under his tutelage, would land many an impressive catch in the Montague River. He knew the intricacies of angling: the appropriate bait in specific conditions, tides and how to rig up a line etc. Experience was a natural blend with his enthusiasm.
Scott was much more than that though; he loved nature, worked at CFCY where he interviewed many celebrity politicians, earned his pilot’s licence, enjoyed a bite of politics by putting his name forward in a provincial election for the PC Party in 1982 and was talented vocally. His resume reads on.
Many might say Scott was in the know in any number of avenues. He often offered his wisdom of local behind the scenes goings-on to curious reporters over the years.
It was by no means all business with Scott MacPherson. His daily chores were well balanced with keeping watch over the Montague River. Each morning, weather permitting, or not, he would position his vehicle in the Home Hardware parking lot with the front pointed in the direction of the bridge.
Some may have thought he was monitoring the water for schools of mackerel or rainbow trout jumping for May flies. But soon another vehicle, perhaps two, would pull alongside and an informal tête-à-tête would be called to order. That’s where the headlines of the day would be debated or as a friend of Scott’s said, “we’d straighten out the world.”
Scott MacPherson will indeed be missed.
There will be no visitation or funeral by personal request. Interment will be in Wood Islands Pioneer Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in Scott’s memory may be made to the MacPhail Woods Restore-an-acre Project.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
