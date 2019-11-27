Editor,
I note with interest the uproar a new bill in the house is causing re: vaping.
The MLA (Cory Deagle) and the premier (Dennis King) seem to lack the knowledge that a bill is supposed to have time between readings to allow the public and interested parties to have input on the bill’s first reading, it is then rewritten and voted on the second reading. It then is sent out for more input and final changes are made. By the time of third reading and a final vote it should contain changes and is what the people are happy with.
This government is following along the idea that government knows best and just do as you are told. This is not how our system is supposed to work.
There is no urgency in most of the bills passed. Thus ample time should be allowed prior to any bill being passed. We have seen far too many disgusting bills rushed through the house ie: Joe Ghiz bill on MLA’s pensions. Three readings in less than 10 minutes and the vile MGA (Municipal Government Act) in 15 days. No input from people between readings.
There has been a rush each sitting of the house to push acts/bills through as quickly as possible. This is not how democracy works. Mr King please follow parliamentary procedures. We are in a democratic country, not a dictatorship.
Paul Smitz,
Brookvale
