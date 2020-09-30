Access PEI’s Montague location is set to transition back from a pilot contactless service centre to a location offering in-person services this October. Guided by pilot program results, the province is also working to set up a new, permanent contactless service office elsewhere in Kings County.
Georgetown-Pownal MLA Steven Myers said the province is considering Georgetown, the Capital of Kings County, as a location for a new office but that hasn’t been 100 per cent confirmed.
Mr Myers expects this new division will create six to eight jobs in the short term. In the long-term, he can imagine this service growing to create up to 20 or 25 jobs.
Mr Myers doesn’t expect the contactless service options will affect the number of staff needed at other Access PEI locations because the province is looking to expand the services offered.
“As we hit that, we will probably increase the amount of transactions we have through Access PEI.”
Mr Myers said he will share more details with the public over the coming months.
“We had always planned to reopen our office in Montague,” Mr Myers said.
He explained, when COVID-19 hit, the Montague location was forced to temporarily close its doors. It’s also where staff were trained to offer some of Access PEI’s contactless services during the shutdown.
This made it the ideal location to complete the pilot with trained and experienced staff at the helm.
The Montague location didn’t reopen with other Access PEI locations to avoid disrupting the test run, he said.
The pilot did prove, many Islanders will take advantage of and benefit from contactless services but the importance of providing Montague area locals in-person service has not been lost, according to Mr Myers.
