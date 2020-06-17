The doors are shut to the public at Access PEI in Montague while a number of like centres across the Island have opened as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
Services are being offered in Montague through an initiative to bring some, such as driver’s license and vehicle renewals, online and by telephone.
Mark Arsenault, director of Access PEI said he heard from a couple of people who have issues with not being able to get the services locally, but for the most part people are happy with a pilot program that will be in operation until August 28.
Other services, such as water tests, permits and property tax payments can still be accommodated provided it can be done without contact for the time being.
Doing the pilot now is timely, Mr Arsenault said.
“If we get hit with a second wave (of COVID-19) we will have proof of concept,” he said, noting the numbers speak for themselves.
The Montague office conducted 4,466 transactions in June of 2019. The office has completed approximately 3,500 transactions in the first two weeks of June of this year.
Online vehicle registrations are currently 11,959 from April 1 to the current date. The yearly average is 21,000.
As with other aspects of easing back, safety came first when figuring out how to open and when.
It was decided fairly early on the most practical way to service eastern PEI was to open the Souris office.
The Souris centre was recently renovated so only Access PEI clients will use the main entrance.
Souris, Charlottetown, Summerside and O’Leary offices are the only sites currently open to the public.
The remaining locations in Alberton, Tignish and Wellington will open once necessary staff health screening can be done and personal protective equipment is acquired.
Mr Arsenault said another reason the Montague site was chosen for the pilot was because staff are already experienced in providing service both online and by telephone.
Mr Arsenault said the time has come for changes in the way services are delivered at Access PEI sites.
“Long-term it is all about eliminating wait times,” he said.
“We want to deliver services for people how they want and when they want.”
Issuing appointment times for services is something to work towards, he added.
“People have less time to be standing in line and that is a valid argument for appointments,” Mr Arsenault said.
