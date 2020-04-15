Crab boats from across the Atlantic provinces have been a fixture at the wharf in Souris for several seasons, but this year things look a little different.
“It was lining up to be a big year,” Souris Harbour Authority, (SHAI) CEO Andy Daggett said, noting an increased number of boats would be landing crab in Souris this season.
The crab season in Area 12 (Gulf of St Lawrence) is delayed until April 24 and Mr Daggett said amid the COVID-19 crisis what that season will turn out to be is unknown.
Official word of the season’s delay came from DFO last Thursday.
“COVID-19 has impacted every part of our regular lives and our government has responded by adapting our regular operating procedures,” Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said.
“We have been working diligently with member associations, processors, and harvesters, across the country to determine what our industry partners need in order to have a safe fishing season.”
Some measures are already in place at Souris wharf.
“The wharf is barricaded and only essential personnel are allowed in,” Mr Daggett said.
Any workers, who have to be self-isolating are doing so when they are not working and any supplies are being delivered, he added.
“Everybody is aware of the measures that have to be taken.”
Last year 10 crab boats docked in the eastern PEI port. There are also a couple of local boats and some from other areas of PEI and Northern New Brunswick.
Minister Jordan said the department and stakeholders are continuing to make sure measures to reduce interactions with North Atlantic right whales during their migration season are still followed as well.
“The additional time enables everyone involved in the fishery to put the necessary health and safety measures in place, so when the fishery does open, workers are protected,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.