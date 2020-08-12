How can land use, ownership and planning be improved on Prince Edward Island? Here we go again. Another review of the Lands Protection Act. One more committee to listen to Islanders. I feel it is a political strategy to put off this important issue until the next General Assembly of Prince Edward Island is elected, which history predicts will likely be a majority government again.
When the Dennis King government delivered its throne speech in 2019, I was impressed. “Our vision for the province is one where land ownership and stewardship is secured in the hands of our future generations of Islanders.” The government’s vision was bang on. Land rarely makes it to a modern throne speech. They should not be losing their nerve at this point. The land question is more important than ever and needs to be dealt with.
The public interest is best served if the primary policy objective of our land policy is to achieve permanent land tenure for all farmers before they turn 35 years of age. The farmers need the land, but more importantly, the land really needs them. The soil desperately needs farm families to make long-term choices that put its care first, secure in the knowledge that they will be farming it for their lifetime.
Former Progressive Conservative premier Angus McLean, during the negotiations to repatriate the constitution, purposely opposed the inclusion of property rights in the constitution, so that our province could protect our land resource with reasonable restrictions. The new laws regarding land were challenged in court of course, but in the end, upheld as lawful. Land ownership was not denied to citizens and non-residents, you just could not own as much as you wanted without restraint.
The stateless super rich and their wealth management advisers succeed with anonymity, secrecy and complex asset structures that disguise the real owners. The pandemic era will be a much leaner time for most people and businesses, but as the 2008 recession showed, high-net-worth individuals bought up stocks, real estate and other assets, then profited handsomely when the economy eventually recovered. Prince Edward Island needs to be obstinate in our enforcement of our land policies. Action, not endless consultation, is what is required of the King government.
Randall Affleck
Lower Bedeque
