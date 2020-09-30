The lack of treatment and support for people with addictions is a problem in serious need of addressing.
Already in PEI’s court system we see people up on impaired driving charges but now the case of someone relapsing because the pandemic halted the support they had been getting is worsening.
What is worse is the fact these people are not being given the treatment they clearly need or at least not until they relapse and re-offend.
One shouldn’t have to come before the courts accused of a crime as a path to getting treatment.
Recently a case heard in Georgetown Provincial Court was adjourned to December. The accused was in a circumstance where the support they were receiving stopped when COVID-19 landed in PEI.
During discussions about sentencing the judge in the matter seemed unwilling to stray from the minimum time in jail. While repeat offenders should always answer for their mistakes to society is putting them back in jail going to help much?
A thought that was brought up by the judge is to be more creative with sentencing scenarios. In an unrelated case the judge handed a sentence to an individual where they were to serve jail time from home thus allowing them to maintain employment, avoid the near capacity Provincial Correctional Centre and still be under the watchful eye of the Island justice department.
The justice system needs to realize that while impaired driving is a serious offence, the offenders and those accused often have deeper causes that need attention, treatment and support.
Creativity and awareness of the grander issue is needed if the province hopes to mitigate impaired driving, especially during a pandemic.
Sean MacDougall
