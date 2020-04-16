Agriculture has been declared an essential service by both the federal and provincial governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food is one of 10 sectors deemed essential by Public Safety Canada.
The federal designation for food covers virtually the entire value chain including farmers and their employees, warehouse workers, food testing laboratories, “employees of companies engaged in the production of chemicals, medicines, vaccines, and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry, including pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids”, those who work in animal agriculture including vets, truckers and processing plants as well as grocery store and restaurant take-out employees.
Executive Director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture Robert Godfrey said it is vital that Canadians have access to a safe and affordable food supply.
When it comes to food, he said “we are all consumers” and any food shortages would be felt by every Canadian.
Mr Godfrey praised all those involved in the food chain from the farm gate to the final sale to the consumer saying “this is uncharted territory for everybody and we are rising to meet the challenge.”
District Director of the National Farmers Union Doug Campbell also supports the designation of the food sector as an essential service.
Mr Campbell hopes the current crisis will help focus consumers on the need to ensure Canadian food sovereignty and become less dependent on imported products.
