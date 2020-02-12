The theme for Black History Month 2020 on PEI is Creating a New Dynamic. It is a bold statement that embraces what the norm should be in today’s society. Very much an important concept as the Island population continues to expand with diversity of people from around the globe.
Tamara Steele, president of the Black Cultural Society of PEI, sums it up in this quote from an interview last week, “We’re just people, we’re here and we’re just as fabulous as everybody else.”
Celebration is what Black History Month is about this year and it’s not before time.
It is significant to ensure atrocities of the past are not forgotten lest they continue or be repeated.
At the same time we shouldn’t let the positive aspects of living in a diverse community pass us by.
Events being held in the coming weeks will give all Islanders an opportunity to celebrate the contributions people of colour make in every aspect of society in our province.
Check out the schedule on Black Cultural Society of PEI Facebook page.
Charlotte MacAulay
