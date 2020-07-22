I first joined Twitter in February of 2009. It was still in its infancy, but we recognized very quickly at Canada AM that it could become a great way to have meaningful interactions with our viewers. Back then, it was true. Since I first signed up, I have tweeted over 13,100 times. Sometimes it’s an opinion or comment, sometimes a photo, sometimes sharing information someone else has posted. I didn’t stop when I retired, and despite the fact Twitter has become a cesspool for personal agendas, and so many other ugly things, I have persevered and continue to share the above items with my 21,000 followers.
Social media is one person’s opinion. Other people have other opinions. It’s a balancing act to know when to respond to someone who has a different view than you. Twitter has become a place where facts don’t always matter, or are completely ignored. I’ve made mistakes in the past, and have vowed not to let it happen again.
Last week when the Ontario government and City of Toronto approved the Toronto Blue Jays’ plan to play in Ontario, I tweeted ... “I can’t go to Ontario to see my kids/grandkids from PEI without 14 day isolation upon return ... but New York Yankees ... come on down.” (The federal government nixed the plan a few days later).
I got lots of positive responses to that, and also one that made me stop and think. A person from PEI, who responded to my post, indicated they too had family out of province and couldn’t visit either. They finished by saying “stop (expletive) whining everybody, imagine living in really tough times.” It finished with a “suck it up”. Hmmm, interesting take.
It became clear to me I’m one of two things. A great big whiner, or, frustrated. I’ve posted many times about what I perceive to be a double standard when it comes to what is allowed in these COVID times and what is not. I haven’t seen my kids or six grandkids since January. So, I tried to think of some personal examples of whining.
“Why can’t I get a new ride-on mower ... I wanna a new ride-on mower!”
Yep, whining.
“I wanna stop at the bakery and get more cinnamon buns ... why not? I want one.”
Definitely whining.
“I don’t care if they’re my clothes, why should I have to do the laundry?”
Yep ...
“Oh, come on, don’t take my truck to the beach, you’ll get sand all over it.”
Advising never to say this under any circumstances.
I decided the best thing to do to solve my personal conundrum would be to check the dictionary definition of whining, then, compare that to the dictionary definition of frustration. First up, whining. A couple of definitions. The first is “to utter a low, usually nasal, complaining cry or sound.” OK, it’s not that, but it is possible, according to Heather, I might be whining a lot in the middle of the night when I’m sound asleep with that low nasal sound definition. The second meaning is “to snivel or complain, in a peevish, self-pitying way”. Snivel? Peevish? Who comes up with these words?
I felt I was being sarcastic in a frustration fuelled kind of way. The definition of frustration is “feeling of being annoyed or upset, especially because of inability to change or achieve something” Bingo! That’s exactly how I felt and continue to feel. I’m not whining, I’m frustrated! And if it’s good enough for Mr Webster, it’s good enough for me.
