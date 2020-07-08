Ambulance response times have gradually been increasing on PEI in correlation with increased call volumes.
With that Jason Woodbury, who represents the majority of Island paramedics through the Canadian Union of Public Employees, said resources haven’t increased.
“We’ve been arguing with government that more resources need to come into this service,” and additional resources would be useful to patients and to paramedics’ well-being.
The increased number of calls creates a vicious cycle, according to Mr Woodbury who noted it contributes to longer emergency room wait times. This, he said, can hold up ambulances that need to support a patient until the emergency room can take over.
From April 2017 to March 2018 the average median ambulance response time in the province was 7:54. From April 2019 to March 2020 the average median response time was 9:55.
Call volumes have increased about 11 per cent from 2017-18. Volumes shifted from a total of 13,337 calls between April 2017 and March 2018 to 15,049 calls between April 2019 and March 2020.
James Sullivan, PEI’s Emergency Health Services senior advisor, said any need for more ambulances or paramedics is constantly monitored and the province is still providing Islanders with exceptional pre-hospital care.
The published data includes all calls: emergency and non emergency calls, no matter the circumstances, including during weather events such as snow storms.
Mr Sullivan said ambulances are dispatched according to a triage system and some of the most popular call types can vary greatly in severity.
Between April 2019 and March 2020 the most common reason for an ambulance call was general malaise.
Mr Sullivan said response times to this type of call will be longer than times to someone describing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke for instance. “Response times are but one indicator of system performance,” said Mr Sullivan, who added medical response services and planning should be focused on treating patients more than treating a clock.
“Am I satisfied with an eight or nine minute response time or whatever it may be? If we arrive in seven minutes and the patient dies, I don’t see that as a success. If we arrive in nine minutes and the person lives, that’s a good outcome.”
Adding ambulances and paramedics to the system can be helpful, Mr Sullivan said, but it isn’t always the most efficient or effective path toward improving outcomes or system efficiency.
He looks at changes the province has made in the past as examples of different types of change that have influenced outcomes.
Mr Sullivan offers the example of shifting from a regional to provincial ambulance response system in 2005. He said this has helped the Island’s ambulance system move toward standardized care regardless of a patient’s location on PEI.
The province and Island EMS have moved to ensure 100 per cent of staff are trained in advanced life support.
“I don’t know any other province that provides that provincially,” Mr Sullivan said.
In 2018, Health PEI and Island EMS co-ordinated a system in which paramedics can be integrated into palliative care plans.
Ambulances were rushing to patients, sirens blaring in order to transport them to emergency rooms to be treated at the end of their life, Mr Sullivan said.
Palliative care patients often didn’t want this experience.
He said developing a system where elements of palliative care plans can be provided in-home with the assistance of a paramedic has been appreciated by patients and it has alleviated emergency rooms.
Sharing specific patient information with Island EMS paramedics was key in co-ordinating this program.
Looking forward, Mr Sullivan considers co-ordination and communication between Health PEI and Island EMS as one possible path toward a more efficient health care system that better serves patients. He said this type of in-home care model assisted by paramedics could especially be useful in the context of COVID-19.
Despite provincial standardized care, median response times are consistently higher in more rural areas such as Montague, Alberton or O’Leary with quarterly median call times reaching as high as 15:21 minutes in the Montague region or 13:55 in O’Leary.Mr Woodbury said there are absolutely cases where patients may wait 30 minutes or more for an ambulance.
Mr Woodbury celebrated when an additional ambulance was assigned to the O’Leary region 12 hours a day, seven days a week in mid-May 2020 but other than that, he said there have been no additions since about 2015.
Looking forward, Mr Woodbury would like to see an additional ambulance dedicated to transporting patients to hospital in Saint John, New Brunswick.
“We do a significant amount of off-Island transfers which immediately takes resources off the Island for a long period of time,” he said.
Mr Woodbury said there have been cases where an Island ambulance in New Brunswick, on a transportation run to Saint John, has been the closest available ambulance to respond to an emergency in PEI.
Cases like this clearly show a need for more ambulance and paramedic resources, he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.