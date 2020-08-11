An accident involving an Amish buggy occurred shortly after 8 am Tuesday morning on Route 4 in Brudenell near the intersection of MacDonald Road.
An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, however RCMP are not releasing any details at this time.
The buggy, which appears to have one front wheel broken, and the horse were in a grassy area just off the road and police were still on the scene at approximately 8:45 am.
