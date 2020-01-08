A trend for post-secondary institutions is on the rise in Canada and the US called Income Share Agreements (ISA).
Traditionally, students would take out federal or private loans for school and pay it back with interest after graduation. An ISA is an agreement between a student and their post-secondary institution saying the student either pays a nominal amount for tuition or they don’t pay anything at all.
Here is the catch: students have to pay a certain percentage of their salary to the school after they graduate for a predetermined amount of time.
For some young people out there, an ISA can be appealing because not everyone can get a loan or at the very least a loan that will help cover expenses while in school. Additionally, if a graduate comes out of school earning less than they anticipated, the amount they pay back follows their salary.
Extreme caution should be taken with ISAs because not only are students still having to take care of expenses aside from tuition but post-secondary institutions will now have their hands in a student’s pocket after leaving the halls of their alma mater. In a time when earning a liveable wage isn’t easy, an extra hand taking a piece of your pay cheque is far from desirable.
Sean MacDougall
