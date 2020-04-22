I, as many Islanders, was very disappointed to hear the news of delaying the recreational angling season. In the past weeks I have written to my local MLA, the minister responsible for angling, the premier, and the Chief Public Health Officer regarding my concerns. I would like to take the time now to make my concerns public and to reiterate them to whom I have already sent letters to.
Angling, for many, is a solitary affair. Even for those who like to fish with others, their rods are generally much more than two metres (six feet) apart so as to increase their chances of success. If islanders can maintain the required distance at places such as the liquor store or Bonshaw Hills trail system, then I really don’t see any reason why we can’t do the same while angling. It is much easier to maintain physical distancing on the banks of a river than it is to pass someone on the aforementioned trails.
Many Islanders during this time are struggling financially. It might not seem like much to some, but the ability to put fresh fish on the table really does go a long way for the food security of the less fortunate. The protein obtained from angling, in my opinion, poses much less risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 than seeking protein from a grocery store.
I can’t say I was surprised when hearing the news. With Nova Scotia already having made the decision to delay their season, I felt we were going to follow suit. However, I would like to point out other provinces such as Ontario and British Columbia are going ahead with their angling seasons. Enforcement of physical distancing will occur (as it should) and if folks are not complying with the regulations, the season would end.
Everybody is struggling with being contained within their homes during these strange times. This is especially true for those of us who struggle with mental health issues such as depression. We are still encouraged to get outside for some fresh air, Vitamin D and exercise to help with our mental (and physical) health. Angling is a great way to achieve this. For many, myself included, angling is a way to de-stress and escape for a little while.
I truly hope all government officials who played a role in making this decision will consider the points I have made and will allow the angling season to begin.
Luke Peters,
Millcove, PEI
(0) comments
