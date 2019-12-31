Winners of the Lower Montague Women’s Institute Christmas Draw are: 1st prize - Christmas basket, winner Melvina Buchanan; 2nd prize - a batch of homemade fudge, winner Kent Myers and 3rd prize - Christmas centre-piece, winner Jimmy O’Hollaran. WI members on hand for the draw held at Down East Mall on December 23 are, from left, Corinne Ellsworth, Barb Jones, Heather Dorsey and Dianne Condon. Proceeds from the annual draw will be used towards hall renovations. Submitted photo
